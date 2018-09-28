Nicki Minaj Says She's Closer to Marriage and Kids Than Fans May Think

Nicki Minaj is opening up about her love life!

In a new interview with Wonderland, the 35-year-old rapper reveals that she has a "new boy" and is looking forward to marriage and children. The boy Minaj is referring to is likely Lewis Hamilton, with whom she's been spotted on two occasions this month -- in Duabi and at New York Fashion Week.

“I’ve got to get married first then I’ll have a child. I might be closer than people think actually,” she shares. “I love children. I’m not going to put that off for much longer.”

As part of the wide-ranging interview, Minaj also opens up about those who criticize her -- "people have to loosen the f*ck up" -- and her very public feuds, most notedly with fellow female rapper Cardi B.

“People always thought I’d go away, and because I didn’t go away, they’re angry, so they try to rip me apart," she says. "Because they can’t get rid of me. So many people have tried to get rid of me... They lost. They failed miserably. And I’m still here.”

The "Chun-Li" singer continues, “I’ve been at the top of this totem pole for a very long time. Sometimes people just want to see someone who’s been at the top fall, just to see if it can happen. It’s a sadistic part of being a human.”

As for her controversial and inciting comments, Minaj has no regrets.

“My God – I love trolling. I love trolling... The thing about trolling is that you can’t really say that you’re trolling," she says. "Here’s what I will say: people do not understand my sense of humor, because they’ve never seen a young black woman acting like Howard Stern. You don’t call Joan Rivers and Howard Stern angry or say they are having breakdowns or meltdowns. When it’s a black woman, all of a sudden she’s ranting, she’s angry."

"A lot of times they want black women to only be a certain thing," the "Barbie Dreams" rapper adds. "You have to be black girl magic. My black is not magic for some strange reason.”

When it comes to Cardi B -- with whom Minaj got in a now-infamous fight with at New York Fashion Week -- Minaj claims there's no ill will on her end. “My truth is I don’t have an issue with any woman in rap," she says. "If they have an issue with me they can suck my d*ck.”

