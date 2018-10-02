Nicki Minaj is getting personal with her fans.

The 35-year-old rapper released two teasers for her upcoming Queen documentary on Tuesday, in which she candidly opens up about her experience with domestic violence.

"I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her, and she always brings up this story... as a little girl, I would stand in front of my mother, and go like this [with my arms out]," Minaj, voice cracking and on the verge of tears, claimed. "That's why I'm like, maybe some people would describe me as abrasive, or b**chy or whatever, because I vowed from that age, no man would ever be with me and call me out my name, treat me like that... And then all of the sudden, that was my life."



In the next clip, Minaj emotionally discussed her own abusive relationship, and the effect it had on her. "Who was I going to inspire when I had nothing in me to give?” she recalled of the moment she questioned her own identity. “I let one human being make me so low, that I didn’t even remember who I was. I was scared to get in the studio. I didn’t believe in myself.”

The rapper says it was her move to Miami and subsequent return to New York that allowed her to break free and produce songs like “Good Form” and “Coco Chanel."

Minaj is clearly in a much better place now, and recently told Wonderland magazine that she's closer to marriage and children than people think.

"I’ve got to get married first, then I’ll have a child. I might be closer than people think actually,” said the rapper, who was recently spotted with Lewis Hamilton. “I love children. I’m not going to put that off for much longer.”

