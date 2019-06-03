Nicolas Cage Officially Divorced From Ex-Wife After 4-Day Marriage

Nicholas Cage is legally divorced after a judge in Nevada officially approved the termination of his four-day marriage to ex Erika Koike.

As previously reported, the spark didn't last long between Cage and his brand new wife.

The 55-year-old Face/Off star filed for an annulment from Koike in March in Las Vegas, just four days after they tied the knot, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The court record shows that Cage requested a divorce if an annulment was not possible. While it appeared that a judge would have approved the annulment, Koike reportedly opposed the annulment and argued that the marriage was a legitimate union. Cage then opted for a divorce proceeding, TMZ reports.

The pair applied for a marriage license and legally wed in secret the day of their wedding. The union came just less than a year after the pair began dating last April.

Cage has been previously married three times. First to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, then to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and once more to former waitress Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

Cage and Kim share a 13-year-old son named Kal-El, and the star is also the father of a 28-year-old son Weston, from his previous relationship with actress Christina Fulton.

