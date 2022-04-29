Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada and More Join Peacock's 'The Best Man: Final Chapters'
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2022: Nia Long, Aunjanue…
‘Black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson on Getting a Ride Home From Fa…
Will Smith Oscars Slap: Academy Says He Refused to Leave Ceremon…
Watch Brenda Song and Cole Sprouse's Surprise 'Suite Life of Zac…
‘Serving the Hamptons’ Stars Reveal Restaurant's Biggest A-List …
GRAMMYs 2022: What to Expect From Music's Biggest Night
Why Fans Think Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Lyrics Are Written Abou…
Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About 'Father Stu' and Reveals When He’ll…
'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Storms Off Tell-All Set and Cries Over Usma…
Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job
Diane Kruger Clarifies ‘Troy’ Comments and Shares Hope for Kiern…
Will Smith Oscars Slap: What Happens Next
Clive Davis Celebrates 90th Birthday With Star-Studded Event (Ex…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationships With Each Other…
Bridget Moynahan on Possible ‘And Just Like That’ Return and Dir…
Luann de Lesseps Responds to Rumor She's Quitting 'RHONY' Amid R…
GRAMMYs 2022: Carrie Underwood Opens Up About ‘Emotional’ Win an…
'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Deon's Daughter Darian Asks I…
GRAMMYs: BTS Says 'Nothing Beats Us' in 2022!
Peacock's limited series spinoff of the classic Best Man films is welcoming some new faces! On Friday, the network revealed several recurring guest stars who will appear in the upcoming series, The Best Man: Final Chapters.
Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways will join the original stars from the films -- Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau -- who have returned to reprise their iconic roles for the spinoff.
The series, based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, will catch up with Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and Murch (Perrineau) as their relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.
Canada will play Wellington, Quentin's father, who is uncertain about relinquishing control of the family business to his son. Ways will play LJ, Lance's son, who is made in Lance’s image but doesn't share his father's passion for football.
Dixon will play Demetrius, someone from Jordan's past who has recently come back into her life, while Parker, who recently appeared in HBO Max's Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, will play Xiomara Amani, a multi-hyphenate beauty who is sure to disrupt the dynamic of the Best Man crew.
Pearson will play Jasmine, who works at an island resort where the group spends significant time, and Terrell will play Will, a handsome flirt who is also in need of an island vacation.
Serotsky will play Stan, a literary agent, alongside Genet's Dr. Temple, a professor at Fordham University, whose debonair and friendly nature is unexpected to the crew.
Last, but certainly not least, Truvillion will play Jaha, a conscious urban farmer who sells produce at a farmer’s market and works with many chefs.
The limited series was announced last February, nearly a year after Diggs hinted at The Best Man franchise continuing on the small screen. Production began in March, and the cast and crew have given fans several peeks behind the scenes via social media.
A month after the news dropped, ET spoke with Diggs ahead of him hosting that year's Critics Choice Awards, and he shared his excitement for the upcoming Peacock series.
"It's great that people want it. It's great that people want to do it. So we'll see what ends up happening," Diggs said at the time. "We haven't even read the script yet. I have no idea."
"That was one of the things that we asked for, was to see the script," he added. "And I don't know how much is changed from, I think the script was written years ago, but I don't know how it has changed."
RELATED CONTENT
'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Filming Has Begun!
Taye Diggs on 'Best Man' Reunion Series and 'Rent' 25th Anniversary
'The Best Man' TV Series Greenlit, Original Film Stars to Reunite