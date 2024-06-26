Nicole Kidman is celebrating the days that have gone by since tying the knot with Keith Urban!

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary.

"Forever ❤️ #happyanniversary," the 57-year-old actress wrote.

Next to the tribute was a photo of her lying close to her husband, who strums a guitar while they pose in front of a beautiful body of water. Urban, 56, shared the same picture and caption on his respective Instagram account.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban marked their 18th wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram tributes. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Among the thousands of likes on the post were their famous friends including Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Seacrest and Vanessa Hudgens. Fans of the couple also took to the comments to send their well-wishes and congratulations.

Urban and Kidman, both Australian, met in 2005. The pair tied the knot during a wedding ceremony in Sydney, Australia. Together, the couple shares daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13. Kidman also shares two kids, Connor and Bella, from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise.

In June, the "Somebody Like You" singer got emotional as he paid tribute to his wife, whom he called a "real life princess" during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

During the ceremony, Urban gushed about meeting his wife in 2005, and finally working up the courage to call her, after getting her phone number.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are the parents of Faith and Sunday. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"We started talking and we just talked and talked like we'd known each other our whole lives," he told the crowd. "It turned out, this mystic creature was really just a wide-eyed vivacious giddy girl from the Sydney suburbs. And despite being born in Honolulu, she was utterly Aussie through and through."

In 2021, Kidman gushed to ET about her husband, and all of the support he has given her over her career.

"I mean, I honestly wouldn't be here without him, so I say that with incredible love and gratitude," Kidman told ET. "He's my rock. He's my everything."

