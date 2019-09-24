Nicole Murphy wishes her kiss with Antoine Fuqua never happened.

The 51-year-old model was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, where she admitted that her steamy poolside smooch with the married director was "a mistake." The two were photographed kissing in July while in Italy for a film festival.

"It was a frozen-in-time pic," Murphy confessed. "Trust me, Wendy, I wish it didn't happen. It was a moment where I should've thought more through the situation. Made better judgments. It's something that I apologized for."

Murphy continued on, shutting down Williams' speculation that it "looked like" the two had just woken up together.

"No, we did not. First of all, I was at the pool, we were on a different time zone, I was having a hard time staying awake. I was drinking an espresso, that's it," she recalled. "It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it. I apologized for it. I'm a human being, it was a mistake."

Murphy suggested on the show that women should do their own research before getting intimate.

"At the moment, maybe I had a different impression of the situation," she said, telling Williams she knew Fuqua through various events they both had attended. "Basically, women, this could happen to you. Do your research. You learn from your mistakes."

Fuqua, 53, has been married to actress Lela Rochon, 55, since 1999. Shortly after the paparazzi pics were released over the summer, Murphy issued an apology to Rochon.

"Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired," Murphy told TMZ. "It was not my intention to be in this situation."

"I do not condone women kissing or interacting in any way inappropriately with a married man," she continued. "I too was once married, and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written."

LoveBScott.com claimed at the time that Murphy had given them a statement in which she said she and Fuqua were just friends. However, while speaking with Wendy Williams on Tuesday, Murphy alleged she never spoke with the outlet.

"I did not put out that statement," she said. "I did not release that statement, Wendy."

