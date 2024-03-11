Nicole Murphy is remembering her late partner, Warren Braithwaite, after his death. On Sunday, the 56-year-old took to her Instagram Story to pay tribute to Braithwaite, who reportedly lost his battle with cancer earlier this month, according to Essence.

Murphy shared a selfie of herself and Braithwaite to her Story, and wrote alongside the photo, "I miss you so much my love. May you rest in peace my sweet."

"It's so hard not hearing your voice or seeing your face," she concluded her tribute. "You were my world and my everything."

Instagram/Nicole Murphy

The couple had been publicly linked since July 2023, with Braithwaite even escorting Murphy to her son's wedding in September of that year. Although the duo was relatively low-key about their relationship, Murphy shared a few candid moments between the two on her Instagram page, including videos and photos from holiday celebrations, date night dinners, and more.

In December 2023, the actress shared a photo of her and Braithwaite cuddled up on the dance floor with the caption, "We both are not perfect,but we are perfect for each other my love. ♥️"

In another post, Murphy shared a video of the two on a dance floor with the caption, "My baby & I were getting it in. Now of course we have typical @dariusjackson_ messing up our pic lol!"

