Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is feeling like her old self -- and took to Instagram on Tuesday to prove it. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who gave birth to her third child, son Angelo, on May 30, showed off her bikini body in a high-waisted two-piece, with one unique accessory.

"#SNOOKINI @thesnookishop #thesnookishop (If you zoom in I’m still wearing my diaper.)," she captioned the pic. Fans and famous friends flocked to the comments to praise Polizzi for her fit figure and for keeping it real.

"Skinny Minnie!!!!!!" fellow new mom Deena Cortese wrote, giving props to her pal.

Polizzi, who also shares 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna with husband Jionni LaValle, hasn't been shy about sharing her postpartum journey with fans. Just one day after giving birth to Angelo, she shared a photo of her diaper routine on Instagram, joking that it would also make its way to the Snooki Shop.

The reality star has also clapped back at fans about her desire to get her body back after baby, insisting that she's doing things on her own terms but in a safe way.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don't attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy," she wrote last week. "My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I'm still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a b**ch. But I'm allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape."

