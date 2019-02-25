Nicollette Sheridan Is Leaving 'Dynasty' -- Find Out Why

Nicollette Sheridan is leaving Dynasty to focus on “family responsibilities.”

“Nicollette Sheridan will be leaving Dynasty in order to focus on some personal family responsibilities," a rep for the CW series confirmed to ET on Monday. "She was a valuable asset to the show and we wish her continued success in the future."

According to TV Line, who were first to report the news, Sheridan will make her final appearance as Alexis Carrington in an episode scheduled for March, and the role could be recast.

The 55-year-old actress has played Alexis -- a role made famous by Joan Collins in the original eighties series -- for more than a year.

She joined halfway through season one, marking her first major television role since playing Edie Britt on Desperate Housewives.

Her exit from the series follows previous departures by James Mackay, who played Steven, and Nathalie Kelley (Cristal.)

Sheridan previously spoke to ET about joining the show, sharing how she loved how “splashy” the character of Alexis is.

“She's a force to be reckoned with,” she said. “She's driven by power and money, and the dichotomy of the overwhelming desire to protect her children and to have them flourish. Her returning to reclaim what is rightfully hers is going to be -- I wanted to say something naughty, so let me rephrase that. (Laughs.) It's going to be a journey to embrace. Fasten your seatbelts!”

She also added that Alexis was challenging to portray as an actress.

“She's quite obtuse, really,” she explained. “From being this power monger to being this big kind heart who really does love these children of hers. When you fill in everything in between, there's nothing she can or cannot do."

