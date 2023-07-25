Nike Back-to-School Sale: Save 20% or More on Sneakers, Clothing, Backpacks and More
Whether it's the very first day of school ever or your final first day as you enter senior year, the first day of school outfit is always momentous. It's the first impression; a chance to show your classmates your style right off the bat. To achieve the effortlessly cool look these days, you can't go wrong sporting Nike kicks, a Nike backpack or some trendy leggings with the signature swoosh.
To celebrate the school year, Nike is hosting a back-to-school sale where shoppers can score 25% off select styles when they spend $150 or more. Spend $120 or more and get 20% off select styles. To cash in all these savings, customers just have to use code SCHOOL at checkout.
You have major options when shopping this rare sale at Nike. With over 3,000 items eligible for a discount, you can shop Nike sneakers, jogger sets, summer-ready T-shirts, trendy backpacks and so much more. With options for children to adults, you're sure to find something for everyone who is heading back to school. Many of these finds are already discounted, so shoppers will receive savings on top of savings with Nike's Back-to-School sale.
To help you get an A+ in your sale shopping, we've rounded up the best items during this impressive sale. Shop our picks below that we've made reflect the 25% discount. Some of these items are selling out fast, so you won't want to wait too long to add them to your cart. Don't forget to use code SCHOOL at checkout.
Best Back-to-School Deals on Women's and Girl's Sneakers
Quintessential street fashion, these sneakers with a platform sole and the signature swoop will be a great addition to any wardrobe.
Get in on the Barbiecore trend with these bright pink kicks. You'll make heads turn when wearing these statement making sneakers.
We are loving these retro Nike sneakers with a pink swoosh.
Even if you're not a runner, you'll appreciate the springy bounce from these supportive and cushioned sneakers.
Pull together your back-to-school outfit with these adorable yellow high-tops.
Available in a variety of color combinations, these shoes were crafted with sustainable materials.
These children's high-top sneakers come in many hues, so your kid can pick out the ones in their favorite color.
These running sneakers serve as an everyday shoe so your kid can keep up with whatever the school day calls for.
Best Back-to-School Deals on Men's and Boy's Sneakers
Designed to hug the foot, you can ditch the socks when wearing these Nike sneakers.
You can't go wrong with the classic Nike Air Max 90 Premium sneakers.
Young or old, sneakerheads will love these throwback Air Jordon 1s.
With only a few sizes left, these highly rated running shoes are great for the athletes on their way back to the classroom.
Made with a minimum of 20% recycled materials, you can look good and feel good when wearing these super stylish sneakers on the first day of school.
Here's another highly-rated fan-favorite shoe from Nike. You can save on the black pair (seen above), an all-white pair, or a white option with a black swoosh.
Made for boys 3.5-7 years old, these shoes will become their new favorite with a bright blue sole.
Here's another fun option for the kids. They'll love all the colors including a blue swoosh, yellow and red stitching and green accents.
Best Back-to-School Deals on Clothing
The cropped style of this Nike logo tee elevates the look to easily pair with your favorite shorts.
Celebrate the planet with the unique graphic design on this t-shirt. The shirt says Water. Fire. Earth. Nike Air.
Your kiddo will feel cool and fresh all day long with this tee that uses Dri-FIT technology.
You can't go wrong sporting the signature Nike logo.
Featuring the iconic slogan, these T-shirts are cute and motivating.
Comfy leggings are always a superior choice. These lavender-hued leggings with Nike's slogan down the side are so chic.
These fashionable fleece pants are a solid option for your next after-class workout.
Best Back-to-School Deals on Accessories
The plastic bubble on this backpack gives homage to the iconic Air Max sneaker. Already discounted right now by 43%, now you can save up to 25% more.
Durable, yet lightweight, fabric was used to create this brilliant blue backpack. The bungee cord detail on the front gives you a quick spot to store your sneakers.
Your kid will look extremely cool wearing this bright red Nike-logo hat.
If you want to go for a more professional look, opt for this sleek black messenger bag.
These hands-free over-the-shoulder bags are all the rage right now. Nike's version is a bit larger, which is great for storing all your school essentials.
A beanie can give an outfit that laid back, casual and cool vibe. It's also handy in the fall when temps start to drop.
