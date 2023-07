Whether it's the very first day of school ever or your final first day as you enter senior year, the first day of school outfit is always momentous. It's the first impression; a chance to show your classmates your style right off the bat. To achieve the effortlessly cool look these days, you can't go wrong sporting Nike kicks, a Nike backpack or some trendy leggings with the signature swoosh.

To celebrate the school year, Nike is hosting a back-to-school sale where shoppers can score 25% off select styles when they spend $150 or more. Spend $120 or more and get 20% off select styles. To cash in all these savings, customers just have to use code SCHOOL at checkout.

Shop the Nike Back-to-School Sale

You have major options when shopping this rare sale at Nike. With over 3,000 items eligible for a discount, you can shop Nike sneakers, jogger sets, summer-ready T-shirts, trendy backpacks and so much more. With options for children to adults, you're sure to find something for everyone who is heading back to school. Many of these finds are already discounted, so shoppers will receive savings on top of savings with Nike's Back-to-School sale.

To help you get an A+ in your sale shopping, we've rounded up the best items during this impressive sale. Shop our picks below that we've made reflect the 25% discount. Some of these items are selling out fast, so you won't want to wait too long to add them to your cart. Don't forget to use code SCHOOL at checkout.

Best Back-to-School Deals on Women's and Girl's Sneakers

Best Back-to-School Deals on Men's and Boy's Sneakers

Nike Court Legacy Nike Nike Court Legacy Here's another highly-rated fan-favorite shoe from Nike. You can save on the black pair (seen above), an all-white pair, or a white option with a black swoosh. $70 $64 Shop Now

Best Back-to-School Deals on Clothing

Best Back-to-School Deals on Accessories

Nike Air Backpack Nike Nike Air Backpack The plastic bubble on this backpack gives homage to the iconic Air Max sneaker. Already discounted right now by 43%, now you can save up to 25% more. $92 $39 Shop Now

Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack Nike Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack Durable, yet lightweight, fabric was used to create this brilliant blue backpack. The bungee cord detail on the front gives you a quick spot to store your sneakers. $72 $28 Shop Now

