Nikita Dragun Released From Jail After Being Held in Men's Unit

Nikita Dragun has been released from jail after she was placed in a men's unit following her arrest at a Miami hotel.

Dragun, who is transgender, is well-known online for content about her transition, beauty and style, boasting 27 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. She was arrested and charged with felony assault of a police officer on Monday.

Per Dragun's arrest affidavit, obtained by ET, the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department noted that Dragun "appears as a female but would like to be recognized as a male." The affidavit lists Dragun as male and uses the pronouns "he" and "him" in the report. She was also listed as male in her inmate profile from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was held. When referring to herself online, Dragun has used "she" and "her" pronouns since the start of her transition in 2015.

Following her release, Dragun's rep released a statement addressing the incident and accused the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department of misgendering the 26-year-old.

"The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous. This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity," Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations told ET in a statement. "Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time."

Per the arrest affidavit, the social media influencer allegedly swung an open water bottle toward police officers and a hotel security guard. She was also charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, the affidavit said, after she allegedly threw water on a separate hotel staffer and walked around the hotel’s pool area "unclothed."

Dragun was later released on recognizance, which means she did not have to post bail. Her arraignment hearing in Miami is set for Dec. 7.

ET has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.

