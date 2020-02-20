Nikki and Brie Bella are setting the record straight when it comes to being pregnant together.

Last month, the 36-year-old twins shocked their fans when they announced that they were both pregnant and expecting within two weeks of each other. While some speculated that the two underwent in vitro fertilization in order to get pregnant at the same time, the professional wrestlers shut down the rumors on Wednesday on their podcast, The Bellas Podcast.

"You guys, it's so ridiculous," Nikki said of the speculation. "Brie and I both did not do IVF ... We did not plan on being pregnant together."

Nikki also noted how undergoing IVF was "major" and not something that is "easily coordinated."

"This is just what God wanted," she said. "This is the way the universe worked. God has a plan for it and I'm going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here. We ain't the Scheming Twins. You got the wrong girls here. They weren't even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time."

This marks the first pregnancy for Nikki, who's expecting a child with her fiancé and former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Meanwhile, Bella has a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, with her husband, fellow professional wrestler Daniel Bryan.

Earlier this month, Nikki and 37-year-old Artem co-hosted Entertainment Tonight and talked about her pregnancy being a surprise.

"I kept getting these thoughts in my head to take a test. I did not think it would say positive at all," Bella told ET. "And I put the test on [Artem's] bag and he literally walked in and was like, 'Is this yours?' and I'm like, 'No, I went in and grabbed Brie's pregnancy's test and put it on your suitcase!?'"

"That's what I thought," Artem chimed in. "[We were] talking about Brie getting pregnant at the time."

Nikki explained that Brie had actually been trying for a second child with Daniel for months.

"Brie and Bryan were trying for baby No. 2 for eight months, and literally had fun one night and Brie got pregnant," she said. "Like, when Brie came to me and told me she was pregnant I was like, 'No way!'"

