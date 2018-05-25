Nikki Bella Didn't Feel Right Trying on Wedding Dresses Prior to John Cena Split

Nikki Bella wasn't feeling right as she tried on wedding dresses.

As the 34-year-old wrestler prepared to marry John Cena, what was supposed to be an exciting outing turned into more questions for her.

Of course, we all know how it ended. Bella split with Cena in April, largely over the issue of whether they would have children together, a source told ET at the time. But as her E! reality show, Total Bellas, catches up to the present, it's easy to see the cracks in their relationship.

On Sunday's episode, Bella does look excited as she walks into the store to try on wedding dresses. But while sister Brie and cousin Kristin remain effusive, Bella grows less and less excited. By the time she tries on her second dress, her smile is gone, despite encouragement from her family.

"What do you feel the most beautiful in?" Kristin asks.

"I don't know," Bella responds flatly.

"There's just, I thought you were supposed to be excited for his. Like, when you watch the movies, or all I hear from my friends is like, 'Oh my gosh, greatest day, break out the champagne,'" she later explains. "And like for me, I'm just like, 'OK, let's make this quick.' I don't know, there's just something that's not feeling right."

Previously, Bella described nearly having an anxiety attack before her engagement party. And she and Brie have made Cena visibly uncomfortable with talk about having a baby.

Still, the split couple have been spotted together as recently as last week. And Bella has talked openly about the possibility of the two getting back together.

New episodes of Total Bellas air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

