Nikki Bella Gets a Firsthand Glimpse at Motherhood When She Looks After Her Niece Birdie

Nikki Bella is getting a taste of what being a mom is really like!

In a sneak peek of Sunday's Total Bellas on E!, Nikki looks after her 1-year-old niece, Birdie, while Brie and Brian, her twin sister and brother-in-law, focus on packing up their home in Phoenix.

"Brian and I have sold our Phoenix home, but it's so hard to pack and have a baby. So, for the first time ever, Brian and I are leaving Birdie," Brie explains. "It's really good timing for her too because she wants to be a mom and that's why she's going through this whole situation with [ex-fiance] John [Cena]. Here you go, Nicole. Let's see if you really want it."

After explaining Birdie's schedule and doling out some definite no-nos — including no eggs, dairy, meat or peanut butter — Brie leaves her daughter in Nikki's capable hands.

The sweet moment likely means a lot to Nikki, whose broken engagement with John Cena has a lot to do with her desire to be a mom and his reluctance at becoming a dad. However, John seems to have changed his tune on parenthood.

"I'm willing to go back on all of these things I said, and a lot of things I was holding on to just out of stubbornness -- 'I won't have kids' -- and it took a really strong look in the mirror for me to be like, 'Why?'" he said on Todayback in May. "This person is my number one, and it's something that's very valuable to her, and of course we can do this ... all of that switched because I love her. She's my number one and I just want to make her happy ... and right now, she's happy."

Nikki, meanwhile, subscribed to the notion that time would heal all wounds.

"It's going to take time. So, honestly, only time can tell," she told ET following John's Today appearance. "John and I, we absolutely love each other and we care about each other a lot. We are best friends and, right now, we're both giving each other time separately and maybe there's hope that we reunite in the future."

Last month, a rep for Nikki revealed to ET that the WWE stars are "working on their relationship."

"Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day," the rep said. "They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

