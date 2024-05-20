Sometimes, it's best to leave certain jobs to the professionals -- like when you're putting on a live, unedited three-hour roast of a major celebrity. Or, at the vert least, make sure you've put the time in to prepare.

Recently, comedian Nikki Glaser -- one of the standout comics at Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady -- opened up about the event, and called out Ben Affleck for his surprise appearance, which she said bombed hard.

The roast was a star-studded comedy showcase of jabs and comedic insults leveled by a variety of celebs, and not all of them were professional comics. For example, Kim Kardashian was one of the first performers of the night, and despite getting booed hard, she managed to pull off a decent set.

The same could not be said for Affleck, according to Glaser while speaking with the Barstool Sports podcast KFC Radio.

"I haven't watched it again, like how it looked, because I don't like to watch people bomb, it's not something that I [enjoy]," Glaser said. "He didn't prepare. He's someone who's famous enough he probably thinks it's beneath him to do this. Like, 'I'm just gonna do a favor, it's not gonna be that big of a deal.'"

Ben Affleck speak onstage during 'G.R.O.A.T - The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady' event on May 5, 2024. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"And then you do it and you go, 'Oh! This is way bigger than I thought it was going to be. I'm just kind of phoning it in,'" Glaser explained. "He probably had a pitch to the writers, probably of like, 'Maybe I do an angle where I'm mad about tweets?' Because that's his [thing]."

Ultimately, Glaser suggested the reason for the poor set was due to "either they couldn't get him on the phone enough to work out something, or he didn't practice enough."

"[Then] he just picked a bad premise and he had to stick to it the whole time," she added. "It didn't work right away, so it's not gonna work later.... if your joke bombs, you're onto the next one. That's probably what he should've done."

ET spoke with Glaser on the carpet ahead of the live roast earlier this month, and she explained how she really applied some of the methods Brady used in his football career when it came to getting ready for the big night.

"I took it very seriously, I started preparing way in advance, and I wanted to give it what he gives the sport, and to give it my all," Glaser shared. "I want to prove that I'm like the Tom Brady of roasting, tonight."

Glaser explained that it had been several years since her last roast, which was before the pandemic, and she's "grown a lot of empathy and compassion" in the years since.

"So I had to really channel my sociopathic side to get prepared for this," Glaser explained. "Because you have to be kind of a bad person to think these kinds of things."

RELATED CONTENT: