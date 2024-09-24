Take care of your hair! Nine Zero One co-founders and celeb hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri are known for coloring, cutting, and styling your favorite looks for Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts, Sophia Bush, Charli D'Amelio, Julianne Hough, Paris Jackson, Nina Dobrev, Camila Cabello, and more, and to celebrate their 15th anniversary, they told ET the do's and don'ts for achieving red-carpet worthy hair.

For starters, the hair experts rely on a creative process that embraces beauty — from the inside out — on all their clients.

"A lot of the times when we do celebrity hair, it comes down to the role they're about to play. We learn about the character and what job they have, how old they are, and what their life is like. This also rolls into real life with real people. We ask what their personality is like and figure out how their hair can best showcase that," Capri explained.

This one-on-one experience helps salon-goers feel their absolute best once they exit the beauty haven with their fresh 'dos.

"It is really important to us that when people leave the salon, they leave feeling better. Of course, your hair is going to look beautiful, but we want you to physically feel good. That's important to us," Lee continued.

As for what has been a hit lately? "Cool and icy tones are out and warm tones are in, whether it's on brunettes or blondes," Capri shared.

"We're calling it natural, rich, old money, golden hair," Lee spilled.

To maintain your luscious locks, the hair gurus recommend incorporating key products in between appointments every few weeks.

"Our Raindrops shower filter is where it's at. It keeps blondes bright and keeps brunettes from going brassy. ... It's extra good because you can use your own shower head with the filter behind it instead of having to replace it entirely with a plastic one," Capri said.

Another must-have: "Everybody needs the In Common Magic Myst Universal Hair Elixir. It's a leave-in heat protectant that acts like vitamins for your hair. It doesn't weigh your hair down, so if you have really thick hair, add more, and if your hair is fine, use less," Lee suggested.

But, when it comes to what you should avoid, Capri said, "Put down that flat iron."

"I love natural texture and encourage all the curly girls out there to embrace it. ... People who have naturally curly hair should go to their stylist and ask how they should style it instead of just going to the salon and getting a blow out. Learn how you can do it yourself."

"The flat iron is death to the hair," Lee added. "Try to air dry your hair and once it's dry, maybe add a textured wave on top of that."

