Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: Where to Buy an OLED, Games, and Save on Bundles

By ETonline Staff
Nintendo Switch OLED Model
Nintendo

First, the good news for Nintendo fans out there: Nintendo's official Black Friday sales have landed. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch or a game to play on your console, there are deals out there from Best Buy, HSN and QVC.

And now, the bad news: The latest version of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, has already sold out at virtually every major retailer. But we were able to track down the new Nintendo console online for Cyber Week, available in some of the best bundles you can buy right now.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch™ OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con
This updated Nintendo tech device boasts a new screen, clearer colors and a wide adjustable stand to support all of your gaming needs wherever you go.
$489
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con
$506
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle w/ Rabbids, Dungeons, Carry Case & Voucher
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle w/ Rabbids, Dungeons, CarryCase & Voucher
QVC
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle w/ Rabbids, Dungeons, Carry Case & Voucher
$700$660
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle w/ Mario Party Carry Case, Earbuds and Game
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle w/ Mario Party Carry Case, Earbuds and Game
HSN
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle w/ Mario Party Carry Case, Earbuds and Game
$830$750

The main upgrade in the Nintendo Switch OLED is screen quality and screen size: It's a 7-inch console, as compared to the older Switch's 6.2-inch screen size. It also comes with a wider kickstand, better speakers and twice the internal storage, or 64GB. It also comes with a new style of dock, with a built-in wired LAN port.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). Nintendo also sells the colorful, smaller Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, a handheld console that plays all the Nintendo Switch games but does not connect to TVs.

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch console & controller deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
On top of offering you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online.
$369$299 AT WALMART
$369$299 AT AMAZON
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, Neon Red and Neon Blue
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, Neon Red and Neon Blue
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, Neon Red and Neon Blue
$79$69 AT WALMART

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
$60$35
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
$60$39
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Walmart
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
$60$49
NBA 2K22
NBA 2K22
Walmart
NBA 2K22
$60$26
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Amazon
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
$60$50
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Amazon
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
$60$50
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe
Walmart
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe
$41$35
Super Mario: Odyssey
Super Mario: Odyssey
Walmart
Super Mario: Odyssey
$40$35
Jumanji: The Video Game
Jumanji: The Video Game
Walmart
Jumanji: The Video Game
$40$14
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Walmart
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
$55$44
LEGO: Jurassic World
LEGO: Jurassic World
Walmart
LEGO: Jurassic World
$40$15
LEGO: Harry Potter Collection
LEGO: Harry Potter Collection
Walmart
LEGO: Harry Potter Collection
$20$15
Nickelodeon Kart Racer
Nickelodeon Kart Racer
Walmart
Nickelodeon Kart Racer
$28$18

