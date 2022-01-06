First, the good news for Nintendo fans out there: It is is a new year, which means there are plenty of new opportunities for finding a Nintendo Switch OLED. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch or a game to play on your console, there are deals out there from Walmart and Amazon today.

And now, the bad news: The latest version of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, is frequently sold out at virtually every major retailer. But we were able to track down the new Nintendo console online today. The new Switch is now back in stock at Amazon and Walmart, where you can find it with no added subscription or bundle needed.

Currently the OLED model with white controllers is selling for less than the red and blue joy-cons.

The main upgrade in the Nintendo Switch OLED is screen quality and screen size: It's a 7-inch console, as compared to the older Switch's 6.2-inch screen size. It also comes with a wider kickstand, better speakers and twice the internal storage, or 64GB. It also comes with a new style of dock, with a built-in wired LAN port.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). Nintendo also sells the colorful, smaller Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, a handheld console that plays all the Nintendo Switch games but does not connect to TVs.

The best Nintendo Switch console & controller deals

The best Nintendo Switch game deals

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases

The Must-Haves from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Deals

The Best Holiday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

What You Need to Know About Amazon's Holiday Deals

Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think