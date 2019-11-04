Noah Centineo is showing off his body post-injury.

The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a shirtless pic of himself laughing in the shower. "Most ridiculous shower adventure of all time on my Story," he captioned the sexy shot.

As it turns out, the Charlie's Angels star went through quite a lot to get that pic, which came after he underwent knee surgery last month following an ill-fated game of basketball with his friends.

On his Instagram Story, Centineo is joined by a friend, who he calls Klutch, as well as his girlfriend, Alexis Ren, as he struggles to make it upstairs to shower while in a knee brace.

Fans got to follow along in the journey as a shirtless Centineo quickly made his way upstairs on crutches, at one point declaring, "B**ch, I'm mobile."

Once he made it to the bathroom, where he was greeted by Ren, Klutch attempted to wrap the brace in a garbage bag before realizing Centineo would have to strip down first.

"Imma take my pants off," Centineo said as he changed into swim trunks. "Listen, if you happen to catch a glimpse of what’s going on here, remember - I’m a grower, not a shower!"

He eventually made it to the shower, where he sat on the bench as he used the shower head to wash his legs.

"This is the saddest thing I've seen," Centineo said. "... I'm figuring this out real time with you... Just trying to clean. My mom's coming over later. My sister and her boyfriend's coming over. We've got people. I gotta look nice."

Centineo finished up his shower and lamented, "That s**t was difficult as f**k to record," before making his way back downstairs by sitting on the steps as Klutch helped to guide his injured leg down on a pillow.

While Centineo is adjusting to being in a brace for now, his fans are adjusting to his new hairstyle. Check it out:

