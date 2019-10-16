Noah Centineo Just Shaved Off All His Hair, Try to Remain Calm
Nobody panic, but the Internet's boyfriend just shaved off all of his hair. That's right: Noah Centineo has a fresh new buzz cut, and we might not be OK.
Centineo first shared the shocking new 'do on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, posting a selfie with his coffee cup and writing, "I'm right here."
He followed that up with a video of himself shirtless (thanks for that) watching his cat drink from the faucet.
Fans who have grown accustomed to the Netflix hunk's sweet curls quickly became upset and took to Twitter to voice their concerns.
It's unclear if the new look is for a role or a whim, but this isn't the first shocking hair-relate change Centineo has made recently. In September he dyed his facial hair blond, causing another online uproar.
Centineo first became an online sensation for his role as Peter in 2018's To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Now he's set to take a turn to action, appearing both in the upcoming Charlie's Angels film and as He-Man in 2021's Masters of the Universe.
"It's a lot of hard work," he told ET's Kevin Frazier of his He-Man training back in June. "It's every single day, but it's really fun."
For more, watch the clip below:
