Noah Centineo Dyes Facial Hair Blond and Fans Have Thoughts

Noah Centineo is sporting an unusual new look!

The 23-year-old Perfect Date star recently shocked fans when he took to his Instagram Story to show off his new look — a blond beard. While Centineo — who's set to reprise his role in The Fosters' upcoming Christmas special — is still rocking his brunette hairdo, his blond facial hair is a new development.

In response to his beard, Centineo's fans flooded Twitter with both confusion and compliments.

"Uhhhhh. Did you dye you're [sic] beard? I'm confused haha," one user wrote, while another commented that he looks "so different with that beard."

"the fact that you bleached your beard is sending me," another noted.

"Okay I'm mad that I'm digging the bleached beard," a fourth tweeted.

noah centineo bleached his beard... you know you’re REALLY going through something when you bleach your BEARD — gilbert blythe’s apple tree (@bIytheambrose) September 13, 2019

Therapist: Noah Centineo’s bleached beard can’t hurt you

Noah Centineo’s bleached beard: pic.twitter.com/q282iVhEv2 — holly (@Hollyymaee) September 17, 2019

Others speculated that Centineo's new look could be in preparation for his upcoming role as He-Man in Masters of the Universe. When ET caught up with the actor, he revealed how he's preparing for his latest gig.

"I mean, I don't look like He-Man, and I need to look like He-Man," he said. "So, it's crazy. We're doing a lot of hard work, and it's every single day and it's really fun and I like regimen, so it's good for me."

In addition to He-Man, Centineo is also set to reprise his role of Peter Kavinsky in the second and third installments in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise. ET recently spoke to Jordan Fisher — whose character, John Ambrose, is set to insert himself into a love triangle with Peter and his girlfriend, Lara Jean (Lana Condor), in the sequel film — about what fans can expect from the next part of the movie series.

"John Ambrose shakes the table up just by being somebody in Lara Jean's eyes," Fisher said. "I think Lara Jean giving any attention to anybody but Peter Kavinsky is already a big deal."

"Listen, like, John Ambrose is a daddy," Fisher quipped, using the popular internet slang term. "I'm not gonna lie. He's dope. He's the guy you hope she ends up with in the grand scheme of things, because he just has his head on his shoulders and he's very together and he's charming and all of these things. It was a lot of fun to play and I'm excited for people to see it. I think people are going to like it."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will hit Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Noah Centineo Says Goodbye to Playing Peter Kavinsky & 'To All the Boys' Franchise

Noah Centineo Condemns Bullying During Inspiring Speech at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

How Noah Centineo Is Getting Into He-Man Shape (Exclusive)

Related Gallery