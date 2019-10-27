Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren just took their relationship to the next level.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball at Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday. The event, hosted by UNICEF Next Generation and presented by Triller, raised $450,000. Centineo looked sharp in a suit and silver mask, while his ladylove sported a slinky, silver dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

The couple's big night out comes just weeks after reports surfaced that they were dating; fans speculated a romance had blossomed between the 23-year-old actor and 22-year-old model after seeing similar posts on their individual Instagram pages over the summer.

Ren previously dated her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, though ET confirmed their split last December. Centineo, meanwhile, admitted to ET last August that life had changed with his role in Netflix's hit rom-com, To All the Boys I've Loved Before -- specifically when it came to fans sliding into his DMs.

"For the most part, I don't even look at it," he said, sharing that he's started using his platform to engage "with people I've looked up to for years," like artist Quinn XCII. "That's been really, really cool [to] talk to people I've looked up to."

During an interview with ET last year, Centineo's The Fosters co-star, Cierra Ramirez, said that her on-screen brother's perfect date would be a "woman of the world."

"He's told me about some of his dates," Ramirez confessed. "His first date with a girl was, they went on a rooftop and they exchanged books and they read there together for hours. So she's definitely got to be [intellectual], able to go on hikes with him and watch the sunset. Who wouldn't want to do that? But she's got to be down. She's got to be a woman of the world."

