2018 has been another eventful year for actors.

With another slew of superhero flicks to the return of romcoms to highly-publicized personal drama, these ten actors and actresses were the most Googled stars in the U.S. this year. On the list, there are some rising stars like Noah Centineo, who became Netflix's heartthrob following the release of To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Then there was Roseanne Barr who got heat for the racist tweet that got her fired from her ABC show, ultimately leading to Roseanne's cancelation.

There were also veteran actors like Sylvester Stallone and Bradley Cooper, whose new movies brought them plenty of attention. See who else made the top ten.

1. Logan Paul

The YouTube star made headlines for the controversial "Suicide Forest" video he filmed in Japan.

2. Bill Cosby

This year, the actor was convicted and sentenced to prison for his sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

3. Sylvester Stallone

The 72-year-old actor reprised his iconic role of Rocky Balboa for Creed II.

4. Pete Davidson

He fell in love with Ariana Grande, they got engaged and just as quickly as they got together, they called their engagement off.

5. Michael B. Jordan

The actor inspired a plethora of internet searches after he starred in both Creed IIand Black Panther. It doesn't hurt that he's easy on the eyes, either.

6. Allison Mack

The former Smallville actress was arrested and then released on bond for sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy related to Keith Raniere’s secretive NXIVM group.

7. Noah Centineo

Where do we start!? The 22-year-old became the newest teen heartthrob after starring in two Netflix movies: To All the Boys I Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

8. Bradley Cooper

This year, Cooper made a name for himself after he both directed and starred in A Star Is Born. The film, which co-stars Lady Gaga, has been a critical and commercial success.

9. Roseanne Barr

The Roseanne creator and leading lady had to deal with the fallout from her racist tweet to President Obama’s adviser Valerie Jarrett, which got her fired from her sitcom, leaving the rebooted sitcom canceled.

10. Chadwick Boseman

The leading man had a breakout year after starring in two of the biggest superhero movies of the year,Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

