This year's 4th of July mattress sales have already begun, making now an excellent opportunity to save money on a new bed. If you're looking to put an end to nights of tossing and turning and finally get a restful night's sleep, you can save big on all of Nolah's mattresses right now.

For a limited time only, the Nolah 4th of July Sale is offering 30% off every one of the brand's award-winning mattress — including the Nolah Original specifically designed with side sleepers in mind. Even better, ET readers can get an extra $100 off their purchase with our exclusive code ETONLINE100.

Shop Nolah's Mattress Sale

If you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's mattress sale has something you'll love. And while many retailers are offering early 4th of July mattress deals, Nolah mattresses are perfect for the summer season ahead as they have absolutely no heat-trapping memory foam chemicals, so you can sleep cooler at night.

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleep preferences. While every mattress size is discounted from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a queen-size mattress. With double discounts on mattresses and two free pillows worth $198 with your purchase, don't sleep on these savings!

Ahead, check out the best Nolah mattress deals to sleep soundly through the summer heat.

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,499 $1,649 WITH CODE ETONLINE100 Shop Now

Nolah Signature 12” Nolah Nolah Signature 12” Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. $1,799 $1,159 WITH CODE ETONLINE100 Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11” Nolah Nolah Natural 11” Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool. $2,099 $1,369 WITH CODE ETONLINE100 Shop Now

Nolah Original 10” Nolah Nolah Original 10” Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. $1,449 $914 WITH CODE ETONLINE100 Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10" Nolah Nolah Nurture 10" Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years. $1,549 $984 WITH CODE ETONLINE100 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung's Best Washer and Dryer Set Is $1,500 Off Right Now

The 10 Best Pool Floats to Shop from FUNBOY's Fourth of July Sale

SkinStore Sale: Get Up to 25% Off Best-Selling Haircare and Skincare

Save 30% on Samsonite's Best Suitcases and Travel Bags for 4th of July

Samsung 4th of July TV Deals: Save Up to $3,200 on Top 4K and 8K TVs

Save 20% On Mattresses, Sheets and Pillows at this Casper Sale

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $400 Off at This 4th of July Sale