Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Karl Lagerfeld Booties Are 46% Off

This deal at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one you won't want to miss! Shop this pair of Karl Lagerfeld Paris booties online now, for under $100.

These Pola Studded Chelsea Booties sold out before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale even opened to the public, and now they've just been restocked! Regularly sold for $178.95, right now they're on sale for $94.90. You won't want to miss out on your chance to score a pair of these trendy fall boots before they sell out again.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is full of other amazing deals on home decor, athleisure, shoes and more. Shop your favorite products at amazing discounts before the sale ends on Aug. 30.

Grab these designer booties before they're gone! Shop the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Pola Studded Chelsea Booties below.

Pola Studded Chelsea Bootie Karl Lagerfeld Paris Nordstrom Pola Studded Chelsea Bootie Karl Lagerfeld Paris REGULARLY $178.95 $94.90 at Nordstrom

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best-Selling Products Still on Sale

Labor Day Sales 2020: The Best Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals So Far

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: 50% Off Spanx Leggings