Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Leggings That Are Not Sold Out

By ETonline Staff
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is live for only a few more days! Among the thousands of items that are marked down, we've found tons of leggings from brands we love for both exercising and lounging.

Spanx, Zella, Nike, Adidas and BLANKNYC are just a few of the top brands offering comfy legging styles for less. Regular, petite and plus sizes -- plus an assortment of fit and colors -- are all in the mix. Leggings have always been part of our go-to wardrobe, and that's true now more than ever, so why not add a few more pairs to your collection? (Just add a sweater or tee, sports bra and casual shoe for a complete outfit.)

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, diamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.

The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia and more.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Below, shop the workout and everyday leggings we love at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Zella
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Nordstrom
Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Zella

Soft, comfy lounge leggings by Zella with a high waist, pockets and ankle cuffs.

REGULARLY $65

Adicolor Large Logo Tights
Adidas
adidas Adicolor Large Logo Tights
Nordstrom
Adicolor Large Logo Tights
Adidas

A sporty pair featuring Adidas' famous trefoil logo.

REGULARLY $40

Faux Leather Leggings
BP.
BP. Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
BP.

This BP. faux leather legging has a slick, shiny finish.

REGULARLY $49

Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Nordstrom
Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Spanx

Spanx's Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings offer tummy control and several pockets.

REGULARLY $110

Plus High Rise Leggings
Vince Camuto
High Rise Leggings
Nordstrom
Plus High Rise Leggings
Vince Camuto

This dense, stretchy knit legging from Vince Camuto is perfect for fall.

REGULARLY $59

Faux Suede Leggings
BLANKNYC
BLANKNYC Faux Suede Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Suede Leggings
BLANKNYC

A fashion-forward faux suede design from BLANKNYC.

REGULARLY $88

Plus Studio Lite Print High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Zella Plus Studio Lite Print High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Plus Studio Lite Print High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Zella

We love the fun pattern on this Zella moisture-wicking, lightweight leggings.

REGULARLY $65

One Lux 7/8 Tights
Nike
One Lux 7/8 Tights
Nordstrom
One Lux 7/8 Tights
Nike

Score this crazy-good price on these sweat-wicking Nike leggings now, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $90

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

These faux leather leggings from Spanx are a top seller.

REGULARLY $98

