Just three days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and just three more Daily Deals! Today, the Spanx Camo Faux Leather Leggings are half off, while supplies last.

Available in regular and plus sizes, these leggings are a cool spin on the mega-popular Spanx Faux Leather Leggings. Wear these high-shine, mid-rise leggings to make any off-duty activity more stylish. The Spanx Camo Faux Leather Leggings regularly cost $98 and are marked down to $48.90 through Aug. 30.

Now is a great time for fans of the Spanx brand to shop and save -- additional leggings and shapewear items are marked down at the Nordstrom Sale and the Spanx site is price-matching the Nordstrom deals you see.

Look ahead at the two remaining Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop today's Spanx deal below.

Missed the sale's previous Daily Deals? Good news: Right now there are still a few limited sizes available of these Blondo shoes for under $50, this Natori T-shirt bra for only $35.90 and this AllSaints men's button-up for $72.50 -- grab those while you can. (Previous Daily Deals, including the Madewell Zip Top Suede Crossbody Transport Tote, the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie, an under-$20 Zella workout tank, the Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack and ;cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, are completely sold out.) In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

