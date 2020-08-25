Today's Daily Deal at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is double the savings: Score two different styles of Blondo women's shoes -- the Gracie 2.0 Waterproof Slip-On Sneaker and the Glenda Waterproof Sneaker Bootie -- for under $50, while supplies last.

Looking for casual shoes that are as stylish as they are sturdy? The Gracie slide-on sneaker has a 1-inch platform and removable insole; it comes in black and camo. The Glenda bootie has a 1 3/4" heel and 3/4" platform and a zip front; it comes in black and mushroom suede. Both sporty styles are regularly $145 and on sale for $49.90 at the Nordstrom Sale. Check out all the Blondo shoes on sale right now, including heeled booties, hiker boots and over the knee boots.

Look ahead at the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop both of today's Blondo deals below.

Missed the sale's previous Daily Deals? Good news: Right now there are still a few limited sizes available of this Natori T-shirt bra for only $35.90 and this AllSaints men's button-up for $72.50. The Steve Madden Rookie Bootie and the under-$20 Zella workout tank have been restocked in very select sizes -- grab those while you can. (Previous Daily Deals, like the Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack and a cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, are completely sold out.) In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

