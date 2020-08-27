There are four days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where there are still deals on pretty much everything. One category we're especially excited to see: plus size clothing.

Among Nordstrom's size inclusive clothing are items from popular brands like Good American, Madewell, Nike, Spanx and BB Dakota. You'll also find pieces for every occasion, whether it's a blazer for Zoom meetings, leggings for running errands or a cute sleep set to snooze in. We've spotted clothing sizes from 1X and 14W to 4X and 28W+, and tons of plus size bras on are sale as well, while supplies last.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, other sale categories include, home decor, kitchenware and stuff for men and kids. Plus, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

The Nordstrom sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Shop all plus size clothing here, and shop our favorite pieces of plus size clothing from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while supplies last.

Ab-Solution Ankle Skinny Jeans Wit & Wisdom Nordstrom Ab-Solution Ankle Skinny Jeans Wit & Wisdom Score a good deal on these classic skinny jeans with an ankle-length cut to go with just about any top. REGULARLY $88 $58.90 at Nordstrom

Plaid Blazer Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Plaid Blazer Treasure & Bond Add instant polish to any outfit with a fashion-forward blazer. This one has a cool micro-check pattern. REGULARLY $99 $65.90 at Nordstrom

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella This wildly popular legging is sure to sell out soon. REGULARLY $59 $38.90 at Nordstrom

Absolute Stretch Cotton Camisole Halogen Nordstrom Absolute Stretch Cotton Camisole Halogen A wardrobe essential to wear solo or layered under another top. REGULARLY $19 $11.90 at Nordstrom

Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress BP Nordstrom Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress BP Add some edge to this cute frilly dress with a moto jacket and black booties. REGULARLY $55 $31.90 at Nordstrom

Woven Skirt Caslon Nordstrom Woven Skirt Caslon This woven skirt will look stylish with a plain or graphic tee. REGULARLY $69 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Snakeskin Print Coat Bernardo Nordstrom Snakeskin Print Coat Bernardo Get ahead of the game and prepare for cooler weather. This stylish coat is 37% off during the Nordstrom sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $225 $139.90 at Nordstrom

