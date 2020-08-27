Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Plus Size Clothing Still in Stock

By ETonline Staff
plus size nordstrom sale
Nordstrom

There are four days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where there are still deals on pretty much everything. One category we're especially excited to see: plus size clothing.

Among Nordstrom's size inclusive clothing are items from popular brands like Good American, Madewell, Nike, Spanx and BB Dakota. You'll also find pieces for every occasion, whether it's a blazer for Zoom meetings, leggings for running errands or a cute sleep set to snooze in. We've spotted clothing sizes from 1X and 14W to 4X and 28W+, and tons of plus size bras on are sale as well, while supplies last.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, other sale categories include, home decor, kitchenware and stuff for men and kids. Plus, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

The Nordstrom sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

Shop all plus size clothing here, and shop our favorite pieces of plus size clothing from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while supplies last.

Ab-Solution Ankle Skinny Jeans

Wit & Wisdom
Wit & Wisdom
Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Ankle Skinny Jeans

Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Ab-Solution Ankle Skinny Jeans
Wit & Wisdom

Score a good deal on these classic skinny jeans with an ankle-length cut to go with just about any top.

 

REGULARLY $88

Plaid Blazer
Treasure & Bond
Plaid Blazer
Nordstrom
Plaid Blazer
Treasure & Bond

Add instant polish to any outfit with a fashion-forward blazer. This one has a cool micro-check pattern.

REGULARLY $99

Live In High Waist Leggings

Zella
Zella
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella
This wildly popular legging is sure to sell out soon.
REGULARLY $59

Absolute Stretch Cotton Camisole

Halogen
Halogen
Absolute Stretch Cotton Camisole

Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Absolute Stretch Cotton Camisole
Halogen

A wardrobe essential to wear solo or layered under another top.

REGULARLY $19

Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress

BP
BP
BP Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress

Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress
BP

Add some edge to this cute frilly dress with a moto jacket and black booties.

REGULARLY $55

Woven Skirt
Caslon
Woven Skirt
Nordstrom
Woven Skirt
Caslon

This woven skirt will look stylish with a plain or graphic tee.

REGULARLY $69

Snakeskin Print Coat

Bernardo
Bernardo
Bernardo Snakeskin Print Coat

Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Snakeskin Print Coat
Bernardo

Get ahead of the game and prepare for cooler weather. This stylish coat is 37% off during the Nordstrom sale, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $225

