Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Herschel Backpack for Under $40

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still rolling out savings on stylish items, and we're still here for it. In today's Daily Deal, score a cute, high-quality Herschel Supply Co. backpack for more than half off the regular price.

The sturdy Pop Quiz Backpack has two-way zip-around closure, padded straps, various exterior pockets and an interior sleeve to keep your laptop or iPad safe. It comes in three colors we love -- gray tie-dye, bright orange papaya and khaki green. Normally $80, the Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack's Daily Deal price is $39.90, which is more than 50% off. Whether you use this bag to schlep your back-to-school supplies, your work laptop or stuff for doggie dates, you'll be carrying them in style. Start picturing what you'll place in each compartment and then check out the all the other backpacks on sale right now (including styles from AllSaints and Tumi) at Nordstrom.

Missed the sale's previous Daily Deals? Good news: Right now there are still a few limited sizes available of this Natori T-shirt bra for only $35.90. (All other previous Daily Deals, from the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie to an under-$20 Zella workout tank to a cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, are completely sold out.) In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Look ahead at all of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop today's Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack deal below.

Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Supply Co. Nordstrom Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Supply Co. REGULARLY $80 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Under $20 for Hanky Panky Underwear

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks on Leggings Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: The Best Deals Under $25

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Meghan Markle's Veja Sneakers

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Complete Your At-Home Bar for Under $100

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Get These Tom Ford Sunglasses for 31%