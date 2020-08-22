Be your own bartender by stocking up on essentials to complete your at-home bar. Whether you're a wine lover, whiskey enthusiast or mixologist, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has you covered on discounts on at-home bar staples -- wine glasses and decanters to chillable drink stones and a cocktail set -- that'll have your at-home bar set-up looking top-notch. Every deal is as stylish as it is affordable, too -- each under $100.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's biggest sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

See all at-home bar essentials on sale at Nordstrom. And even though you're at home, remember to drink responsibly.

For Wine Lovers

Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses Riedel Nordstrom Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses Riedel Enjoy your go-to red wine in a classic stemmed or stemless crystal glass. This set comes with two of each. REGULARLY $59 $43.90 at Nordstrom

Seville Wine Decanter Godinger Nordstrom Seville Wine Decanter Godinger Every wine savant needs a stylish wine decanter. REGULARLY $69.99 $45.90 at Nordstrom

For Whiskey Drinkers

Seville Whiskey Decanter Godinger Nordstrom Seville Whiskey Decanter Godinger You'll feel so sophisticated when pouring your favorite whiskey from this streamlined glass decanter. REGULARLY $69.99 $45.90 at Nordstrom

Set of 2 Rocking Whiskey Tumblers & Drink Stones Sagaform Nordstrom Set of 2 Rocking Whiskey Tumblers & Drink Stones Sagaform These rocking tumblers look so cool, keeping your whiskey at the perfect sipping angle. This set also comes with reusable chillable cube drink stones. REGULARLY $25 $19.90 at Nordstrom

For Mixologists

9-Piece Copper Finish Bar Set Godinger Nordstrom 9-Piece Copper Finish Bar Set Godinger A chic copper finish bar set of cocktail-making essentials -- shaker, ice bucket, four utensils, tongs, stand and tray. REGULARLY $129.99 $86.90 at Nordstrom

Seville Spirits Decanter Godinger Nordstrom Seville Spirits Decanter Godinger Decant your spirit of choice in this stunning decanter with copper ring stopper. REGULARLY $69.99 $45.90 at Nordstrom

Shop deals on at-home bar staples.

