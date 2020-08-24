The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, bringing with it deals on all the things we love. One versatile item we're shopping for sure is the Nordstrom Signature Open Front Cashmere Cardigan.

pullover, boat neck, V neck, turtleneck, This 100% cashmere cardi comes in three colors: Black Tweed, Beige Humus Heather and Navy Night. It's luxe, cozy -- and the perfect piece of clothing to score as we head into fall. Normally nearly $300, the Nordstrom Signature Open Front Cashmere Cardigan is just $178.90 right now at the Nordstrom Sale. Do you get really into sweater weather? The Nordstrom Signature brand has luxe cashmere sweaters on sale in every other style imaginable, too: tunic funnel neck and hoodie . Grab your favorites now, while supplies last.

Check out all on-sale cardigans in tons of styles, colors, fabrics and sizes, then shop four of our favorites -- including the Nordstrom Signature Open Front Cashmere Cardigan -- below.

Open Front Cashmere Cardigan Nordstrom Signature Nordstrom Open Front Cashmere Cardigan Nordstrom Signature REGULARLY $299 $178.90 at Nordstrom

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan Topshop Nordstrom Ribbed Open Front Cardigan Topshop Super soft and under $50? We'll take one in every color, please. REGULARLY $68 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Longline Cardigan Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Longline Cardigan Treasure & Bond This slouchy V-neck cardigan has oversize pockets and buttons -- two features we love. Plus, with this Treasure & Bond purchase, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. REGULARLY $89 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Open Stitch Cardigan BP Nordstrom Open Stitch Cardigan BP Pointelle detailing is a sweet extra touch on this wear-with-everything cardigan. REGULARLY $49 $31.90 at Nordstrom

The Nordstrom sale began a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers. Other sale categories include, home decor, kitchenware and stuff for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: AllSaints Button-Up for $72.50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Natori T-Shirt Bra for $35.90

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Plus Size Clothing

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Build a Capsule Wardrobe From These Deals

10 Home Decor Styles We’re Shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop Deals From Kate Spade New York at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale