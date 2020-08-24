Shopping

This Perfect Cashmere Sweater Is 40% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, bringing with it deals on all the things we love. One versatile item we're shopping for sure is the Nordstrom Signature Open Front Cashmere Cardigan.

This 100% cashmere cardi comes in three colors: Black Tweed, Beige Humus Heather and Navy Night. It's luxe, cozy -- and the perfect piece of clothing to score as we head into fall. Normally nearly $300, the Nordstrom Signature Open Front Cashmere Cardigan is just $178.90 right now at the Nordstrom Sale. Do you get really into sweater weather? The Nordstrom Signature brand has luxe cashmere sweaters on sale in every other style imaginable, too: tunic, pullover, boat neck, V neck, turtleneck, funnel neck and hoodie. Grab your favorites now, while supplies last.

Check out all on-sale cardigans in tons of styles, colors, fabrics and sizes, then shop four of our favorites -- including the Nordstrom Signature Open Front Cashmere Cardigan -- below.

Open Front Cashmere Cardigan
Nordstrom Signature
Open Front Cashmere Cardigan
Nordstrom
Open Front Cashmere Cardigan
Nordstrom Signature
REGULARLY $299

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Topshop
Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom
Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Topshop

Super soft and under $50? We'll take one in every color, please.

REGULARLY $68

Longline Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Longline Cardigan
Nordstrom
Longline Cardigan
Treasure & Bond

This slouchy V-neck cardigan has oversize pockets and buttons -- two features we love. Plus, with this Treasure & Bond purchase, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth.

REGULARLY $89

Open Stitch Cardigan
BP
Open Stitch Cardigan
Nordstrom
Open Stitch Cardigan
BP

Pointelle detailing is a sweet extra touch on this wear-with-everything cardigan.

REGULARLY $49

The Nordstrom sale began a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers. Other sale categories include, home decorkitchenware and stuff for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

