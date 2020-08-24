This Perfect Cashmere Sweater Is 40% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, bringing with it deals on all the things we love. One versatile item we're shopping for sure is the Nordstrom Signature Open Front Cashmere Cardigan.
Check out all on-sale cardigans in tons of styles, colors, fabrics and sizes, then shop four of our favorites -- including the Nordstrom Signature Open Front Cashmere Cardigan -- below.
Super soft and under $50? We'll take one in every color, please.
This slouchy V-neck cardigan has oversize pockets and buttons -- two features we love. Plus, with this Treasure & Bond purchase, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth.
Pointelle detailing is a sweet extra touch on this wear-with-everything cardigan.
The Nordstrom sale began a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers. Other sale categories include, home decor, kitchenware and stuff for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.
