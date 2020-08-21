Shopping

Spanx Continues to Price Match the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Leggings, Bras and More

By ETonline Staff
Spanx Sale
Spanx

Spanx is continuing to price match Spanx sale items featured at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From now through Aug. 30, save up to 50% off Spanx leggings, bras, underwear, shapewear, activewear and pants.

Shop deals on some of the retailer's most popular, bestselling styles such as the Faux Leather Legging, Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra and OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit. If you missed your chance to score a Spanx style at Nordstrom (the sale event is now open to everyone), Spanx's official website has you covered. No promo code is needed. Plus, enjoy free shipping and returns.

If you're also shopping the Nordstrom sale, don't forget to check out the department store's deals on women's apparel, jackets, skincare, on-trend sneakers and home decor.

Shop the Spanx sale and browse through ET Style's top picks.

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Score the bestselling faux leather leggings to wear on repeat this fall.

REGULARLY $98

The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Backseam Skinny
Spanx
Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Backseam Skinny
Spanx
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Backseam Skinny
Spanx

A pant that's as comfortable as leggings. Style this versatile pair with anything from tees to blouses.

REGULARLY $128

Bra-llelujah!® Full Coverage Bra
Spanx
Spanx Bra-llelujah!® Full Coverage Bra
Nordstrom
Bra-llelujah!® Full Coverage Bra
Spanx

A soft, supportive, full-coverage bra with dig-free straps, all-hosiery back and front-closure design.

REGULARLY $68

Undie-tectable® Lace Hi-Hipster Panty
Spanx
Spanx Undie-tectable® Lace Hi-Hipster Panty
Spanx
Undie-tectable® Lace Hi-Hipster Panty
Spanx

This panty has a smoothing waist and elastic-free edges, which means no visible panty lines.

REGULARLY $24

OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx
Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx
OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx

A sculpting, mid-thigh bodysuit that's lightweight.

REGULARLY $98

Oncore Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx
Spanx Oncore Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx
Oncore Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx

A shapewear short with fully-bonded front panels for a flat tummy.

REGULARLY $64

See all items on sale at Spanx.

