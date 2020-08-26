Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Madewell Suede Tote for 50% Off

The end of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just days away, but the shopping event's Daily Deals are still going strong. Today, score the Madewell Zip Top Suede Crossbody Transport Tote for under $80, while supplies last.

Looking for a take-anywhere bag that's perfect for fall? This tote will fit your iPad, wallet, sunglasses and assorted other necessities (along with your phone in a separate exterior pocket). Carry it by the removable strap or top handles, and zip it up for safekeeping. The Madewell Zip Top Suede Crossbody Transport Tote is regularly $158 and marked down to at $78.90 at the Nordstrom Sale. If you're a big Madewell fan, check out all of the brand's items on sale at Nordstrom right now, including jewelry, shoes and tops.

Look ahead at the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop today's Madewell deal below.

Missed the sale's previous Daily Deals? Good news: Right now there are still a few limited sizes available of these Blondo shoes for under $50, this Natori T-shirt bra for only $35.90 and this AllSaints men's button-up for $72.50 -- grab those while you can. (Previous Daily Deals, including the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie, an under-$20 Zella workout tank, the Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack and a cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, are completely sold out.) In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

