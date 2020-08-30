Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Shop today

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shoes
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends today! 

The annual shopping event is offering a ton of deals on lingerie, leggings, boots, designer handbags, celeb-loved beauty products, home decor and kitchen supplies. Adding items to your Wish List keeps all your potential purchases in one place via your Nordstrom account -- simply log in and add to cart from the list. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. Plus, check out the current designer finale sale with items up to 70% off.

To help you choose what to add to the Wish List, ET Style has narrowed it down to the following must-have deals. 

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch

This item has sold out, but a similar leather bag from Kate Spade is still available.

REGULARLY $498

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD
Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD

The perfect pointed-toe bootie for fall or anytime, really. Available in five colors. 

REGULARLY $189.95

Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans
Mother
Mother Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans
Mother

Mother is known for their soft, comfy denim. Be sure to grab this deal on the popular Looker skinny jean style. 

REGULARLY $238

Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Natori
Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Natori

With over 1,300 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this Natori bra is both pretty and functional. 

REGULARLY $72

Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC
MAC Dream Team Eye Kit
Nordstrom
Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC

A gorgeous MAC palette filled with eight shadows, plus MAC's Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. Choose from warm or cool shades.

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

This item has sold out, but a similar faux leather legging style from BP. is still available to score.

REGULARLY $98

Luxe Brush Set
T3
Luxe Brush Set
Nordstrom
Luxe Brush Set
T3

This item has sold out, but check out this deluxe Drybar set with a hot brush and detangling brush.

$100 VALUE

Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Diptyque
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Nordstrom
Set of 5 Travel Size Limited Edition Scented Candles
Diptyque

This item has sold out; however, the Voluspa Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles is still available.

$75 VALUE

50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg
Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Nordstrom
50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg

This beautiful rose gold toaster is no longer available, but Smeg offers another retro item that will surely elevate your kitchen. 

REGULARLY $229.95

Fill your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish List.

