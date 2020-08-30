Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Shop today

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends today!

The annual shopping event is offering a ton of deals on lingerie, leggings, boots, designer handbags, celeb-loved beauty products, home decor and kitchen supplies. Adding items to your Wish List keeps all your potential purchases in one place via your Nordstrom account -- simply log in and add to cart from the list. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. Plus, check out the current designer finale sale with items up to 70% off.

To help you choose what to add to the Wish List, ET Style has narrowed it down to the following must-have deals.

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Nordstrom Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag Tory Burch This item has sold out, but a similar leather bag from Kate Spade is still available. REGULARLY $498 $299.90 at Nordstrom

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD The perfect pointed-toe bootie for fall or anytime, really. Available in five colors. REGULARLY $189.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans Mother Nordstrom Looker Ripped High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans Mother Mother is known for their soft, comfy denim. Be sure to grab this deal on the popular Looker skinny jean style. REGULARLY $238 $158.90 at Nordstrom

Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra Natori Nordstrom Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra Natori With over 1,300 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this Natori bra is both pretty and functional. REGULARLY $72 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Dream Team Eye Kit MAC Nordstrom Dream Team Eye Kit MAC A gorgeous MAC palette filled with eight shadows, plus MAC's Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. Choose from warm or cool shades. $45 at Nordstrom

Luxe Brush Set T3 Nordstrom Luxe Brush Set T3 This item has sold out, but check out this deluxe Drybar set with a hot brush and detangling brush. $100 VALUE $67 at Nordstrom

Fill your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish List.

