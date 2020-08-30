Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Shop today
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends today!
The annual shopping event is offering a ton of deals on lingerie, leggings, boots, designer handbags, celeb-loved beauty products, home decor and kitchen supplies. Adding items to your Wish List keeps all your potential purchases in one place via your Nordstrom account -- simply log in and add to cart from the list. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. Plus, check out the current designer finale sale with items up to 70% off.
To help you choose what to add to the Wish List, ET Style has narrowed it down to the following must-have deals.
Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
This item has sold out, but a similar leather bag from Kate Spade is still available.
The perfect pointed-toe bootie for fall or anytime, really. Available in five colors.
Mother is known for their soft, comfy denim. Be sure to grab this deal on the popular Looker skinny jean style.
With over 1,300 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this Natori bra is both pretty and functional.
A gorgeous MAC palette filled with eight shadows, plus MAC's Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. Choose from warm or cool shades.
This item has sold out, but a similar faux leather legging style from BP. is still available to score.
This item has sold out, but check out this deluxe Drybar set with a hot brush and detangling brush.
This item has sold out; however, the Voluspa Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles is still available.
This beautiful rose gold toaster is no longer available, but Smeg offers another retro item that will surely elevate your kitchen.
Fill your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish List.
