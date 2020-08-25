Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop the Best Natori Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
natori deals nordstrom sale
Nordstrom

Looking to upgrade your underthings? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing and brimming with deals on bras and underwear from Natori -- while supplies last.

The designer lingerie brand doesn't disappoint those of us looking for a discount, offering up underwire bras, sports bras, briefs, bikinis, thongs and more styles for up to 40% off. These delicate pieces will have you feeling put-together whether you're wearing a new bra under an actual outfit or just lounging around in your undies. 

Head to Nordstrom's site to shop all lingerie deals at the big shopping event and keep reading for ET Style's top Natori picks and more info on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
This bra is popular for a reason: It functions and feels like a T-shirt bra but looks like something you'd wear for a fancier occasion.
REGULARLY $68

Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs
Natori
Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs
Nordstrom
Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs
Natori
If you love this unique French cut with geometric lace edges, grab them now -- they're almost gone!
REGULARLY $20

Cherry Blossom Convertible Underwire Bra
Natori
Cherry Blossom Convertible Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
Cherry Blossom Convertible Underwire Bra
Natori
The perfect amount of lift, support and lace. Choose from four pretty colors.
REGULARLY $72

Bliss Perfection Thong
Natori
Bliss Perfection Thong
Nordstrom
Bliss Perfection Thong
Natori
Appropriately named, the Perfection Thong is made of smooth microfiber with a floral lace band. It comes in one size, which fits women's sizes 2 to 12.
REGULARLY $20

Yogi Convertible Sports Bra
Natori
Yogi Convertible Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Yogi Convertible Sports Bra
Natori

This sports bra is equally perfect for high-impact exercising and low-key lounging. Per Nordstrom's description, the cups run large so order one cup size down.

REGULARLY $69

Elusive Full Fit Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Elusive Full Fit Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Elusive Full Fit Underwire Contour Bra
Natori

Found: a beautiful and comfortable everyday bra for a fuller bust.

REGULARLY $74

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's annual shopping event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50outdoorkitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as in years past.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: The 11 Best Bra and Underwear Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Under $20 for Hanky Panky Underwear

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Massive Sale on Designer Clothes and Shoes

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks on Shoes and Boots

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Gifts Still Available

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks of Loungewear Deals