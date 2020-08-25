Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop the Best Natori Deals

Looking to upgrade your underthings? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing and brimming with deals on bras and underwear from Natori -- while supplies last.

The designer lingerie brand doesn't disappoint those of us looking for a discount, offering up underwire bras, sports bras, briefs, bikinis, thongs and more styles for up to 40% off. These delicate pieces will have you feeling put-together whether you're wearing a new bra under an actual outfit or just lounging around in your undies.

Head to Nordstrom's site to shop all lingerie deals at the big shopping event and keep reading for ET Style's top Natori picks and more info on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori This bra is popular for a reason: It functions and feels like a T-shirt bra but looks like something you'd wear for a fancier occasion. REGULARLY $68 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs Natori Nordstrom Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs Natori If you love this unique French cut with geometric lace edges, grab them now -- they're almost gone! REGULARLY $20 $14.90 at Nordstrom

Cherry Blossom Convertible Underwire Bra Natori Nordstrom Cherry Blossom Convertible Underwire Bra Natori The perfect amount of lift, support and lace. Choose from four pretty colors. REGULARLY $72 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Bliss Perfection Thong Natori Nordstrom Bliss Perfection Thong Natori Appropriately named, the Perfection Thong is made of smooth microfiber with a floral lace band. It comes in one size, which fits women's sizes 2 to 12. REGULARLY $20 $14.90 at Nordstrom

Yogi Convertible Sports Bra Natori Nordstrom Yogi Convertible Sports Bra Natori This sports bra is equally perfect for high-impact exercising and low-key lounging. Per Nordstrom's description, the cups run large so order one cup size down. REGULARLY $69 $40.90 at Nordstrom

Elusive Full Fit Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Elusive Full Fit Underwire Contour Bra Natori Found: a beautiful and comfortable everyday bra for a fuller bust. REGULARLY $74 $43.90 at Nordstrom

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's annual shopping event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as in years past.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

