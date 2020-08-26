Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks on Gifts NOT Sold Out
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived and store cardholders received early access to major markdowns! Even though the holiday season hasn’t officially kicked off yet, the annual sale offers up fun, practical and discounted items that are great for back-to-school gifts, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, housewarming gifts, unique gifts, gifts for co-workers, and even early holiday gifts.
Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, or that special someone, the sale offers a selection of cool gift ideas perfect for wine lovers, candle lovers, fitness enthusiasts and charcuterie lovers, plus pieces that will keep you cozy as the weather changes.
Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Tory Burch, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.
Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25, deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.
Usually, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins in July, but it was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. You can add items to your Wish List to checkout even faster.
The sale is open from Aug. 19 until Aug. 30, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts before the prices go back up on Aug. 31.
Check with ET Style for more hot deals!
Light up a room with Valuspa’s mini tin candles crafted with essential oils.
Enjoy your favorite wines with a collection of stem and stemless crystal wine glasses.
Serve up tasty hors d’oeuvres or drinks with this acacia wood serving tray complete with carved handles.
A classic cardigan with deep pockets made from a wool and cashmere blend is perfect for cool weather.
Patagonia's quarter zip pullover features sweater fleece for a comfy fit.
Stay hydrated with Swell’s stainless steel water bottle that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
A luxurious pillowcase and eye mask set that will give you sweet dreams.
Stay warm and cozy in this fleece and plush valor reversible throw blanket.
