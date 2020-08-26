Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks on Gifts NOT Sold Out

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived and store cardholders received early access to major markdowns! Even though the holiday season hasn’t officially kicked off yet, the annual sale offers up fun, practical and discounted items that are great for back-to-school gifts, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, housewarming gifts, unique gifts, gifts for co-workers, and even early holiday gifts.

Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, or that special someone, the sale offers a selection of cool gift ideas perfect for wine lovers, candle lovers, fitness enthusiasts and charcuterie lovers, plus pieces that will keep you cozy as the weather changes.

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Tory Burch, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25, deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Usually, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins in July, but it was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. You can add items to your Wish List to checkout even faster.

The sale is open from Aug. 19 until Aug. 30, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts before the prices go back up on Aug. 31.

Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles Valuspa Nordstrom Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles Valuspa Light up a room with Valuspa’s mini tin candles crafted with essential oils. A $50 VALUE $33.50 at Nordstrom

Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses Riedel Nordstrom Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses Riedel Enjoy your favorite wines with a collection of stem and stemless crystal wine glasses. REGULARLY $59.90 $43.90 at Nordstrom

Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray Nordstrom At Home Nordstrom Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray Nordstrom At Home Serve up tasty hors d’oeuvres or drinks with this acacia wood serving tray complete with carved handles. REGULARLY $69 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan Halogen Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan Halogen A classic cardigan with deep pockets made from a wool and cashmere blend is perfect for cool weather. REGULARLY $199 $98.90 at Nordstrom

Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover Patagonia Nordstrom Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover Patagonia Patagonia's quarter zip pullover features sweater fleece for a comfy fit. REGULARLY $119 $83.90 at Nordstrom

Smokey Quartz 17-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle S’Well Nordstrom Smokey Quartz 17-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle S’Well Stay hydrated with Swell’s stainless steel water bottle that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. REGULARLY $38 $22.90 at Nordstrom

Silk Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set Nordstrom Nordstrom Silk Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set Nordstrom A luxurious pillowcase and eye mask set that will give you sweet dreams. REGULARLY $179.00 $119.90 at Nordstrom

Wade Throw Blanket Ugg Nordstrom Wade Throw Blanket Ugg Stay warm and cozy in this fleece and plush valor reversible throw blanket. REGULARLY $178 $118.90 at Nordstrom

