Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Tory Burch Deals

Published
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, and things are selling out fast. Whether you're searching for cozy work-from-home outfits, new home decor, or some makeup for fall, there's something on sale for everyone. 

If you love Tory Burch, you're in luck! Today we're shopping the amazing deals on Tory Burch leather goods and accessories, which are perfect for fall. Known for their chic pieces featuring the designer's famous logo, this is the perfect time to invest in some new accessories to up your fall fashion game. Shop Tory Burch leather handbags, shoes, wallets, sunglasses and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop ET Style's favorite Tory Burch picks from the Nordstrom sale below. 

Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
Nordstrom
Tory Burch

This classic black leather Tory Burch crossbody is a great investment piece that will go with any outfit. 

REGULARLY $498

Leigh Lug Sole Bootie
Tory Burch
Nordstrom
Tory Burch

Everyone needs a great staple bootie in their closet. This pair from Tory Burch is great for both fall and winter, and available in black leather or brown suede. 

REGULARLY $398

Classic-T Bracelet Watch, 30mm
Tory Burch
Nordstrom
Tory Burch

This gorgeous mixed-metal watch is one you're never going to want to take off! Treat yourself to this timeless watch before it sells out. 

REGULARLY $295

Tory Carson Zip Leather Continental Wallet
Tory Burch
Nordstrom
Tory Burch

This is a perfect timeless wallet, made from black leather featuring the gold Tory Burch logo.  

REGULARLY $228

Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Tory Burch
Nordstrom
Tory Burch

These white sneakers are sure to become your new favorite pair. Available in two color-ways, these sneakers are sure to sell out fast! 

REGULARLY $228

57mm Aviator Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Nordstrom
Tory Burch

These rose gold aviators add a girly twist to the classic sunglass style. 

REGULARLY $155

The Miller Leather Strap Watch, 36mm
Tory Burch
Nordstrom
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch logo watch is a great investment piece. Pair with your favorite gold bracelets for a cute arm-party. 

REGULARLY $195

