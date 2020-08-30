Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Last Day to Shop Our Staff's Top Picks

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

Last day to save! The ET Style team has been scouring the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for weeks now, so naturally we've gathered a lot of favorites along the way. From faux leather leggings and a cozy cardigan to candles and a rose gold toaster, we're sharing our personal faves of the best deals from the department store's biggest shopping event.

We suggest you hurry and shop as the sale ends Aug. 30 and prices go back up on Aug. 31. Many styles have been quickly selling out since the sale opened to the public, following the Early Access pre-sale for Nordstrom cardmembers.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings across categories such as skincare, lingeriewomen's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggageshoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now and check out our top picks before the sale ends.

Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie
Steve Madden

Have you ever seen a more perfect pair of booties? This Steve Madden pointed-toe boot is available in four colors.

REGULARLY $119.95

Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC
BLANKNYC Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC

Need a new moto jacket? Try this stylish, versatile faux leather design from BLANKNYC.

REGULARLY $98

The Insider Two Step Fray Hem Crop Jeans
Mother
Mother The Insider Two Step Fray Hem Crop Jeans
Nordstrom
The Insider Two Step Fray Hem Crop Jeans
Mother

It's always a big deal when designer denim brand (and celeb favorite) Mother is on sale. Score this inky-black cropped design with unraveled hems for under $150.

REGULARLY $228

Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP.
BP. Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP.

A duvet cover and sham set from BP., featuring a textured, dotted pattern.

REGULARLY $109 TO $149

Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Zella
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Nordstrom
Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Zella

Leggings are one of the most wanted items at the Nordstrom sale, including this Zella pair. We love it for its soft feel, slant pockets and ankle cuffs.

REGULARLY $65

Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
Nordstrom
Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

Trust us, the Hanky Panky lace thong is one of the comfiest thongs out there. Buy more and save: get four pairs for $59.

REGULARLY $22

Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom

Replace your old bath towels with these plush, ultra-absorbent ones by Nordstrom.

REGULARLY $29

Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Natori

This Natori T-shirt bra features contour cups of foam-lined jersey that look smooth under clothing.

REGULARLY $68

Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
Nike
Nike Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
Nordstrom
Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
Nike

Fashionable and sporty, these wide-leg palazzo sweatpants from Nike are a comfy and stylish choice.

REGULARLY $60

Remi Mule
Madewell
Madewell Remi Mule
Nordstrom
Remi Mule
Madewell

An effortlessly stylish mule by Madewell to slip into this fall. Available in spot print, snakeskin print, black suede or pink suede.

REGULARLY $88

Advanced Génifique Trio
Lancôme
Lancome Advanced Génifique Trio
Nordstrom
Advanced Génifique Trio
Lancôme

Score a deal on Lancôme skincare with this anti-aging set of two full-size bottles of the Advanced Génifique Serum and travel-size Génifique Eye Cream.

$236.50 VALUE

50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg
SMEG 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Nordstrom
50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg

The rose gold Smeg toaster has sold out, but the equally stunning gold electric kettle is still around! Looks gorgeous on the counter top, while heating up water in a flash.

REGULARLY $229.95

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

We love a faux leather legging for looking edgy and polished, while still being comfortable. This super popular Spanx pair has sold out, but we found this very similar style from BP. for under $30.

REGULARLY $98

Fluffette Slipper
UGG
UGG Fluffette Slipper
Nordstrom
Fluffette Slipper
UGG

Fluffy house slippers from UGG to keep your feet warm in the fall and winter.

REGULARLY $89.95

Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles
Voluspa
Voluspa Vermeil Mini Tin Candles, 5 Pack
Nordstrom
Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles
Voluspa

No Nordstrom Anniversary Sale purchase is complete without grabbing some Voluspa candles. This set comes with five mini scented candles.

$50 VALUE

See every sale item at Nordstrom.

