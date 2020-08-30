Last day to save! The ET Style team has been scouring the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for weeks now, so naturally we've gathered a lot of favorites along the way. From faux leather leggings and a cozy cardigan to candles and a rose gold toaster, we're sharing our personal faves of the best deals from the department store's biggest shopping event.

We suggest you hurry and shop as the sale ends Aug. 30 and prices go back up on Aug. 31. Many styles have been quickly selling out since the sale opened to the public, following the Early Access pre-sale for Nordstrom cardmembers.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings across categories such as skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now and check out our top picks before the sale ends.

Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie Steve Madden Nordstrom Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie Steve Madden Have you ever seen a more perfect pair of booties? This Steve Madden pointed-toe boot is available in four colors. REGULARLY $119.95 $79.90 at Nordstrom

Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Nordstrom Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Need a new moto jacket? Try this stylish, versatile faux leather design from BLANKNYC. REGULARLY $98 $56.90 at Nordstrom

The Insider Two Step Fray Hem Crop Jeans Mother Nordstrom The Insider Two Step Fray Hem Crop Jeans Mother It's always a big deal when designer denim brand (and celeb favorite) Mother is on sale. Score this inky-black cropped design with unraveled hems for under $150. REGULARLY $228 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. Nordstrom Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. A duvet cover and sham set from BP., featuring a textured, dotted pattern. REGULARLY $109 TO $149 $54.90 to $74.90 at Nordstrom

Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings Zella Nordstrom Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings Zella Leggings are one of the most wanted items at the Nordstrom sale, including this Zella pair. We love it for its soft feel, slant pockets and ankle cuffs. REGULARLY $65 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Nordstrom Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Trust us, the Hanky Panky lace thong is one of the comfiest thongs out there. Buy more and save: get four pairs for $59. REGULARLY $22 $16.90 at Nordstrom

Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Replace your old bath towels with these plush, ultra-absorbent ones by Nordstrom. REGULARLY $29 $18.90 at Nordstrom

Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra Natori This Natori T-shirt bra features contour cups of foam-lined jersey that look smooth under clothing. REGULARLY $68 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants Nike Nordstrom Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants Nike Fashionable and sporty, these wide-leg palazzo sweatpants from Nike are a comfy and stylish choice. REGULARLY $60 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Remi Mule Madewell Nordstrom Remi Mule Madewell An effortlessly stylish mule by Madewell to slip into this fall. Available in spot print, snakeskin print, black suede or pink suede. REGULARLY $88 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Advanced Génifique Trio Lancôme Nordstrom Advanced Génifique Trio Lancôme Score a deal on Lancôme skincare with this anti-aging set of two full-size bottles of the Advanced Génifique Serum and travel-size Génifique Eye Cream. $236.50 VALUE $159 at Nordstrom

50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster Smeg Nordstrom 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster Smeg The rose gold Smeg toaster has sold out, but the equally stunning gold electric kettle is still around! Looks gorgeous on the counter top, while heating up water in a flash. REGULARLY $229.95 $171.90 at Nordstrom

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings Spanx We love a faux leather legging for looking edgy and polished, while still being comfortable. This super popular Spanx pair has sold out, but we found this very similar style from BP. for under $30. REGULARLY $98 $64.90 at Nordstrom

Fluffette Slipper UGG Nordstrom Fluffette Slipper UGG Fluffy house slippers from UGG to keep your feet warm in the fall and winter. REGULARLY $89.95 $59.90 at Nordstrom

Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles Voluspa Nordstrom Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles Voluspa No Nordstrom Anniversary Sale purchase is complete without grabbing some Voluspa candles. This set comes with five mini scented candles. $50 VALUE $33.50 at Nordstrom

See every sale item at Nordstrom.

