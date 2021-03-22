Nordstrom Rack Sale: 11 Dresses for Under $100

Between the return of blue skies and blooming flowers, odds are you've already noticed that spring has officially (like, officially) arrived. And as the sun peeks through the clouds to bring the world warmer days, it's likely you've been itching to hop out of your coziest winter layers and outerwear and into something fresh, like stylish spring dresses.

Perhaps you've already been chipping away at your spring wardrobe by filling in every empty space with a new pair of shoes, everyday jeans (including viral, TikTok-approved styles), classic white T-shirts and plenty of this season's must-have trends. But if you're looking to round out your spring dress collection with a few more additions -- including options for any spring weddings you might have in the books -- Nordstrom Rack has marked down hundreds of styles in The Dress Shop for up to 70% off.

Among the pages and pages of quintessentially spring dresses, you'll find everyday staples from your favorite brands -- including Madewell and Calvin Klein -- along with more formal styles for upcoming special occasions. So, whether you want an easy shirtdress to be your next go-to look or you want something dressier, the retailer no doubt has it -- and for a major discount. Needless to say, this is one Nordstrom Rack sale worth checking out.

ET Style knows that a sale as big as this one can be an overwhelming one to shop. So, we made it a little easier by giving you a head start. Scroll down to shop our favorite under-$50 and under-$100 picks from the Nordstrom Rack dress sale below.

Under $50

NSR Ruffle Trim Smocked Dress Nordstrom Rack NSR Ruffle Trim Smocked Dress Could there anything more appropriate for spring than a romantic, ruffled mini dress? We love the bohemian-inspired touches, too. $40 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Good American Chain Detail Knit Tank Dress Nordstrom Rack Good American Chain Detail Knit Tank Dress This simple tank dress -- which features edgy chain details -- will be great for when you don't want to wear anything else. $45 (REGULARLY $179) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Striped Long Sleeve Belted Shirt Dress Nordstrom Rack Calvin Klein Striped Long Sleeve Belted Shirt Dress If you're looking for a classic style that'll be in your wardrobe for years to come, you won't go wrong with a striped shirtdress. $50 (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Off The Shoulder Lace Dress Nordstrom Rack Sam Edelman Off The Shoulder Lace Dress We love this lacy off-the-shoulder dress, which is perfect for a spring wedding. $50 (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

14th Place Eyelet Tiered Tank Dress Nordstrom Rack 14th Place Eyelet Tiered Tank Dress When the weather warms up to a temperature that's almost too hot to handle, breezy dress is one of the easiest ways to keep yourself cool. $30 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Bailey Blue Tiered Denim Babydoll Dress Nordstrom Rack Bailey Blue Tiered Denim Babydoll Dress Puff sleeve dresses are one of the biggest trends for the season, and this tiered style is sure to keep you feeling fresh every day you wear it. $33 (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Madewell Novel Shift Dress Nordstrom Rack Madewell Novel Shift Dress Style a simple shift dress with a pair of sneakers or ankle boots for the transitional weather that comes with early spring. $50 (REGULARLY $118) Buy Now

Under $100

Alexia Admor Gemma Bow Tie Button Down Floral Print Midi Dress Nordstrom Rack Alexia Admor Gemma Bow Tie Button Down Floral Print Midi Dress For those who want to wear florals for spring and beyond, we suggest buying a midi dress with darker shades. $90 (REGULARLY $265) Buy Now

Alexia Admor Monica Floral Print Belted Maxi Dress Nordstrom Rack Alexia Admor Monica Floral Print Belted Maxi Dress If you have a special occasion coming up in the new few months, wear this floral print maxi dress with a sleek pair of heels or wedges. $80 (REGULARLY $245) Buy Now

Donna Morgan Floral Short Puff Sleeve Chiffon Dress Nordstrom Rack Donna Morgan Floral Short Puff Sleeve Chiffon Dress Step into spring with a puff-sleeve knee-length dress that'll look great for any occasion. Depending on your mood, you can style this with your favorite sandals or comfortable sneakers. $53 (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

