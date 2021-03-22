Nordstrom Rack Sale: 11 Dresses for Under $100
Between the return of blue skies and blooming flowers, odds are you've already noticed that spring has officially (like, officially) arrived. And as the sun peeks through the clouds to bring the world warmer days, it's likely you've been itching to hop out of your coziest winter layers and outerwear and into something fresh, like stylish spring dresses.
Perhaps you've already been chipping away at your spring wardrobe by filling in every empty space with a new pair of shoes, everyday jeans (including viral, TikTok-approved styles), classic white T-shirts and plenty of this season's must-have trends. But if you're looking to round out your spring dress collection with a few more additions -- including options for any spring weddings you might have in the books -- Nordstrom Rack has marked down hundreds of styles in The Dress Shop for up to 70% off.
Among the pages and pages of quintessentially spring dresses, you'll find everyday staples from your favorite brands -- including Madewell and Calvin Klein -- along with more formal styles for upcoming special occasions. So, whether you want an easy shirtdress to be your next go-to look or you want something dressier, the retailer no doubt has it -- and for a major discount. Needless to say, this is one Nordstrom Rack sale worth checking out.
ET Style knows that a sale as big as this one can be an overwhelming one to shop. So, we made it a little easier by giving you a head start. Scroll down to shop our favorite under-$50 and under-$100 picks from the Nordstrom Rack dress sale below.
Under $50
Under $100
