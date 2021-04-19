We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to shopping, there's nothing better than saving on the brands you love -- which is exactly what Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is all about!

Nordstrom Rack's sale event started on April 15, but it ends today. That means NOW is the last chance for shoppers to stock up, because the retailer is knocking an additional 25% off clearance items for a total savings of up to 75% across categories including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and home. No promo code is needed, so shopping is a breeze. All you need to do is browse through the items and add the ones you love to your cart.

On the final day of Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale event, you can find huge deals on brands you usually find at Nordstrom, including Joe's Jeans, Kendra Scott, Adidas, Free People, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, Dolce Vita and so many more. There are a ton of items to shop from the sale, and rummaging through page by page can be a chore. Not to worry -- we've done the shopping for you. To help you get started, ET Style is sharing the top deals we've been eyeing throughout the sale. We've pulled together our favorite 25 items under $50 from the sale to help you save time while you save money.

From must-have booties great for any season to designer denim you don't want to pass up, shop the best 25 deals under $50 from the Clear the Rack Sale.

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket Nordstrom Rack Free People Rumors Denim Jacket A denim jacket is always a great staple for spring. We love this one for its unexpected patchwork denim details. $28 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Nixon Kensington Leather Strap Watch, 37mm Nordstrom Rack Nixon Kensington Leather Strap Watch, 37mm Now's the time to get yourself a sleek and sophisticated watch to accompany all your ensembles. $37 (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

Sterling Forever Parallel Bar Ear Jacket Earrings Nordstrom Rack Sterling Forever Parallel Bar Ear Jacket Earrings Looking for a pair of chic and effortless earrings, look to these classic gold options. $6 (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Frye Allister Smock Suede Bootie Nordstrom Rack Frye Allister Smock Suede Bootie Classic ankle boots will never be a bad choice -- especially when they're available under $50. $45 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $258) Buy Now

Joe's Jeans Mid-Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans Nordstrom Rack Joe's Jeans Mid-Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans These mid-rise ankle skinny jeans by Joe's Jeans truly go with anything. Dress them up with a cute blouse and heels or go casual with a t-shirt and sneakers. $45 (REGULARLY $179) Buy Now

MIA Auden Side Zipper Boot Nordstrom Rack MIA Auden Side Zipper Boot There's nothing more versatile and timeless than a pair of black block-heel ankle boots, like this pair by MIA. Wear it with dresses for spring and summer and style it later in fall and winter with leggings and a cozy sweater. $20 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Lush Paperbag Shorts Nordstrom Rack Lush Paperbag Shorts These easy-going shorts by Lush with a paperbag waste will take you from day to night in style. $14 (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Rampage Holly Lace-Up Sneaker Nordstrom Rack Rampage Holly Lace-Up Sneaker A girly sneaker for when you want to feel feminine in flats. Not a fan of the white? These shoes come in six more styles. $24 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

Kenedik Ditsy Smocked Waist Tiered Hem Dress Nordstrom Rack Kenedik Ditsy Smocked Waist Tiered Hem Dress This cutesy floral dress by Kenedik will take you from spring to summer. You can even rock it with a leather jacket in the fall! $35 (REGULARLY $76) Buy Now

Melrose and Market 2-Tier Tassel Drop Huggie Hoop Earrings Nordstrom Rack Melrose and Market 2-Tier Tassel Drop Huggie Hoop Earrings Can't decide between dangling earrings or huggies? With these 2-tier tassel drop huggie hoop earrings by Melrose and Market, you don't have to. They come in two colors. $5 (REGULARLY $13) Buy Now

ModCloth Warming Signs Knit Cardigan (Plus Size) Nordstrom Rack ModCloth Warming Signs Knit Cardigan (Plus Size) Vintage-inspired, chunky cardigans are a huge trend right now, especially in a fun pastel hue like this ModCloth piece. Look closer and you'll see sparkly metallic threading. $14 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $69) Buy Now

Socialite Lounge Joggers Nordstrom Rack Socialite Lounge Joggers Loungewear continues to be a daily wardrobe staple. We love these on-trend tie-dye Socialite jogger sweatpants. $17 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

Everlane The Ruched Air Blouse Nordstrom Rack Everlane The Ruched Air Blouse A breezy boho-chic blouse from Everlane to style with denim on casual days. $15 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Champion Powerblend Left Chest Hoodie Nordstrom Rack Champion Powerblend Left Chest Hoodie Wear this comfy, sporty Champion hoodie with your favorite leggings. $17 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Nordstrom Plush Stripe Throw Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Plush Stripe Throw We love when home decor meets cozy. This striped throw does just that. $14 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Topshop Velvet Grab Bag Nordstrom Rack Topshop Velvet Grab Bag Fashion girls: This Topshop retro-style mini bag is a must-have. Just look at the velvet design and top handle. It also comes with a drop-in crossbody chain strap for hands-free carrying. $25 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

90 Degree By Reflex Lux Supportive Waistband Capri Leggings Nordstrom Rack 90 Degree By Reflex Lux Supportive Waistband Capri Leggings A soft, breathable legging from 90 Degree By Reflex that'll keep you supported and comfortable through any activity. $17 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $72) Buy Now

Adidas Crazy Chaos Sneaker Nordstrom Rack Adidas Crazy Chaos Sneaker An Adidas sneaker with chunky sole and hot pink accents for a stylish, sporty look. $34 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Lucky Brand Ason Convertible Wallet Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Ason Convertible Wallet This Lucky Brand convertible wallet bag is a great deal that's as practical as it is cute. $25 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Bobbi Brown Barre Eyeshadow Palette Nordstrom Rack Bobbi Brown Barre Eyeshadow Palette This Bobbi Brown neutral palette with 12 eyeshadow shades will make creating day-to-night looks so easy. $22 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Dolce Vita Gwynn Faux Fur Slide Sandal Nordstrom Rack Dolce Vita Gwynn Faux Fur Slide Sandal Pair your loungewear with these fun faux fur Dolce Vita slippers. $20 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Z By Zella Daily High Waist 7/8 Leggings Nordstrom Rack Z By Zella Daily High Waist 7/8 Leggings Whether it's for workouts or errands, these Z By Zella leggings are the perfect everyday pair. $16 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $29) Buy Now

Bobeau Knit Crew Neck T-Shirt Nordstrom Rack Bobeau Knit Crew Neck T-Shirt A graphic tee from Bobeau to tuck into your favorite jeans. $11 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

