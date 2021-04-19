Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Ends Today -- Shop Our Top 25 Picks Under $50
When it comes to shopping, there's nothing better than saving on the brands you love -- which is exactly what Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is all about!
Nordstrom Rack's sale event started on April 15, but it ends today. That means NOW is the last chance for shoppers to stock up, because the retailer is knocking an additional 25% off clearance items for a total savings of up to 75% across categories including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and home. No promo code is needed, so shopping is a breeze. All you need to do is browse through the items and add the ones you love to your cart.
On the final day of Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale event, you can find huge deals on brands you usually find at Nordstrom, including Joe's Jeans, Kendra Scott, Adidas, Free People, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, Dolce Vita and so many more. There are a ton of items to shop from the sale, and rummaging through page by page can be a chore. Not to worry -- we've done the shopping for you. To help you get started, ET Style is sharing the top deals we've been eyeing throughout the sale. We've pulled together our favorite 25 items under $50 from the sale to help you save time while you save money.
From must-have booties great for any season to designer denim you don't want to pass up, shop the best 25 deals under $50 from the Clear the Rack Sale.
