We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to shopping, there's nothing better than saving on the brands you love -- which is exactly what Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is all about!

Kicking off on April 15 at 9 p.m. PST, the sale event is the perfect chance for shoppers to stock up, because the retailer is knocking an additional 25% off clearance items for a total savings of up to 75% across categories including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and home. No promo code is needed, so shopping is a breeze. All you need to do is browse through the items and add the ones you love to your cart.

During Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale event, you can find huge deals on brands you usually find at Nordstrom, including Joe's Jeans, Kendra Scott, Adidas, Sam Edelman, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, Dolce Vita and so many more. There are a ton of items to shop from the sale, and rummaging through page by page can be a chore. Not to worry -- we've done the shopping for you. To help you get started, ET Style is sharing the top deals we've been eyeing to purchase once the sale starts tonight. We've picked our favorite 25 items under $50 from the sale to help you save time while you save money.

From must-have booties great for any season to designer denim you don't want to pass up, shop the best 25 deals under $50 from the Clear the Rack Sale.

Joe's Jeans High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans Nordstrom Rack Joe's Jeans High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans These high-rise skinny jeans from Joe's Jeans truly go with everything. $37 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $50) Add To Cart

MIA Auden Side Zipper Boot Nordstrom Rack MIA Auden Side Zipper Boot There's nothing more versatile and timeless than a pair of black block-heel ankle boots, like this pair by MIA. Wear it with dresses for spring and summer and style it later in fall and winter with leggings and a cozy sweater. $20 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $70) Add To Cart

ModCloth Warming Signs Knit Cardigan (Plus Size) Nordstrom Rack ModCloth Warming Signs Knit Cardigan (Plus Size) Vintage-inspired, chunky cardigans are a huge trend right now, especially in a fun pastel hue like this ModCloth piece. Look closer and you'll see sparkly metallic threading. $14 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $69) Add To Cart

Kendra Scott Vivian Rhodium Plated Brass Drusy Pendant Y-Drop Necklace Nordstrom Rack Kendra Scott Vivian Rhodium Plated Brass Drusy Pendant Y-Drop Necklace When you want to add a special something to an outfit, just reach for this Kendra Scott lariat necklace, featuring a drusy pendant. $17 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $80) Add To Cart

Spirit of Grace Floral Sheer Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Nordstrom Rack Spirit of Grace Floral Sheer Puff Sleeve Mini Dress This printed mini dress by Spirit of Grace features on-trend sheer puff sleeves. $17 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $30) Add To Cart

Circus by Sam Edelman Sanders Combat Boot Nordstrom Rack Circus by Sam Edelman Sanders Combat Boot We're obsessed with these edgy platform combat boots from Circus by Sam Edelman to contrast against a flowy, feminine dress for a fashion-forward look. $29 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $99) Add To Cart

Socialite Lounge Joggers Nordstrom Rack Socialite Lounge Joggers Loungewear continues to be a daily wardrobe staple. We love these on-trend tie-dye Socialite jogger sweatpants. $17 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $59) Add To Cart

Everlane The Ruched Air Blouse Nordstrom Rack Everlane The Ruched Air Blouse A breezy boho-chic blouse from Everlane to style with denim on casual days. $15 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $55) Add To Cart

Champion Powerblend Left Chest Hoodie Nordstrom Rack Champion Powerblend Left Chest Hoodie Wear this comfy, sporty Champion hoodie with your favorite leggings. $18 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $45) Add To Cart

Nordstrom Plush Stripe Throw Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Plush Stripe Throw We love when home decor meets cozy. This striped throw does just that. $14 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $25) Add To Cart

Topshop Velvet Grab Bag Nordstrom Rack Topshop Velvet Grab Bag Fashion girls: This Topshop retro-style mini bag is a must-have. Just look at the velvet design and top handle. It also comes with a drop-in crossbody chain strap for hands-free carrying. $25 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $50) Add To Cart

Vince Camuto Double Pave 70mm Hoop Earrings Nordstrom Rack Vince Camuto Double Pave 70mm Hoop Earrings We're definitely adding these show-stopping Vince Camuto hoop earrings, featuring pavé crystal mini circles. $10 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $42) Add To Cart

Kalorik Black Stainless Steel Milk Frother Nordstrom Rack Kalorik Black Stainless Steel Milk Frother Whether you want foam for a piping hot cup of coffee, iced latte or a sweet hot chocolate, the Kalorik stainless steel milk frother can do it all with two separate frothing discs and three temperature settings -- cold, hot and barista. $34 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $100) Add To Cart

Nixon Women's Kensington Leather Strap Watch, 37mm Nordstrom Rack Nixon Women's Kensington Leather Strap Watch, 37mm Looking for a Mother's Day gift? A Nixon watch is a great option to consider. We love this sleek gold timepiece with leather strap for daily wearing. $34 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $125) Add To Cart

90 Degree By Reflex Lux Supportive Waistband Capri Leggings Nordstrom Rack 90 Degree By Reflex Lux Supportive Waistband Capri Leggings A soft, breathable legging from 90 Degree By Reflex that'll keep you supported and comfortable through any activity. $13 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $72) Add To Cart

Adidas Crazy Chaos Sneaker Nordstrom Rack Adidas Crazy Chaos Sneaker An Adidas sneaker with chunky sole and hot pink accents for a stylish, sporty look. $34 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $75) Add To Cart

Lucky Brand Ason Convertible Wallet Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Ason Convertible Wallet This Lucky Brand convertible wallet bag is a great deal that's as practical as it is cute. $25 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $98) Add To Cart

Bobbi Brown Barre Eyeshadow Palette Nordstrom Rack Bobbi Brown Barre Eyeshadow Palette This Bobbi Brown neutral palette with 12 eyeshadow shades will make creating day-to-night looks so easy. $22 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $59) Add To Cart

Dolce Vita Gwynn Faux Fur Slide Sandal Nordstrom Rack Dolce Vita Gwynn Faux Fur Slide Sandal Pair your loungewear with these fun faux fur Dolce Vita slippers. $20 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $90) Add To Cart

Kiehl's Nourishing Essentials 2-Piece Set Nordstrom Rack Kiehl's Nourishing Essentials 2-Piece Set This Kiehl's skincare set includes two minis of the brand's bestsellers -- Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. $19 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $34) Add To Cart

Z By Zella Daily High Waist 7/8 Leggings Nordstrom Rack Z By Zella Daily High Waist 7/8 Leggings Whether it's for workouts or errands, these Z By Zella leggings are the perfect everyday pair. $16 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $29) Add To Cart

Bobeau Knit Crew Neck T-Shirt Nordstrom Rack Bobeau Knit Crew Neck T-Shirt A graphic tee from Bobeau to tuck into your favorite jeans. $11 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $20) Add To Cart

