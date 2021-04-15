Sponsored by Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Starts Tomorrow -- Shop Our Top 25 Picks Under $50

By ETonline Staff
nordstrom rack sale 1280
Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to shopping, there's nothing better than saving on the brands you love -- which is exactly what Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is all about! 

Kicking off on April 15 at 9 p.m. PST, the sale event is the perfect chance for shoppers to stock up, because the retailer is knocking an additional 25% off clearance items for a total savings of up to 75% across categories including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and home. No promo code is needed, so shopping is a breeze. All you need to do is browse through the items and add the ones you love to your cart.

During Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale event, you can find huge deals on brands you usually find at Nordstrom, including Joe's Jeans, Kendra Scott, Adidas, Sam Edelman, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, Dolce Vita and so many more. There are a ton of items to shop from the sale, and rummaging through page by page can be a chore. Not to worry -- we've done the shopping for you. To help you get started, ET Style is sharing the top deals we've been eyeing to purchase once the sale starts tonight. We've picked our favorite 25 items under $50 from the sale to help you save time while you save money. 

From must-have booties great for any season to designer denim you don't want to pass up, shop the best 25 deals under $50 from the Clear the Rack Sale

Joe's Jeans High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Joe's Jeans High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Joe's Jeans High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
These high-rise skinny jeans from Joe's Jeans truly go with everything.
$37 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $50)
Tash + Sophie French Terry Shift Dress
Tash + Sophie French Terry Shift Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Tash + Sophie French Terry Shift Dress
This Tash + Sophie long-sleeve t-shirt dress is effortlessly chic. 
$20 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $69)
MIA Auden Side Zipper Boot
MIA Auden Side Zipper Boot
Nordstrom Rack
MIA Auden Side Zipper Boot
There's nothing more versatile and timeless than a pair of black block-heel ankle boots, like this pair by MIA. Wear it with dresses for spring and summer and style it later in fall and winter with leggings and a cozy sweater. 
$20 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $70)
ModCloth Warming Signs Knit Cardigan (Plus Size)
ModCloth Warming Signs Knit Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack
ModCloth Warming Signs Knit Cardigan (Plus Size)
Vintage-inspired, chunky cardigans are a huge trend right now, especially in a fun pastel hue like this ModCloth piece. Look closer and you'll see sparkly metallic threading. 
$14 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $69)
Kendra Scott Vivian Rhodium Plated Brass Drusy Pendant Y-Drop Necklace
Kendra Scott Vivian Rhodium Plated Brass Drusy Pendant Y-Drop Necklace
Nordstrom Rack
Kendra Scott Vivian Rhodium Plated Brass Drusy Pendant Y-Drop Necklace
When you want to add a special something to an outfit, just reach for this Kendra Scott lariat necklace, featuring a drusy pendant. 
$17 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $80)
Gorjana Lena 18K Yellow Gold Plated Marquise CZ Ring Set - Set of 2
Gorjana Lena 18K Yellow Gold Plated Marquise CZ Ring Set - Set of 2
Nordstrom Rack
Gorjana Lena 18K Yellow Gold Plated Marquise CZ Ring Set - Set of 2
Add this Gorjana ring set to your everyday jewelry collection. 
$14 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $55)
Spirit of Grace Floral Sheer Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Spirit of Grace Floral Sheer Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Spirit of Grace Floral Sheer Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
This printed mini dress by Spirit of Grace features on-trend sheer puff sleeves. 
$17 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $30)
Circus by Sam Edelman Sanders Combat Boot
Circus by Sam Edelman Sanders Combat Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Circus by Sam Edelman Sanders Combat Boot
We're obsessed with these edgy platform combat boots from Circus by Sam Edelman to contrast against a flowy, feminine dress for a fashion-forward look. 
$29 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $99)
Socialite Lounge Joggers
Socialite Lounge Joggers
Nordstrom Rack
Socialite Lounge Joggers
Loungewear continues to be a daily wardrobe staple. We love these on-trend tie-dye Socialite jogger sweatpants. 
$17 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $59)
Curvy Sense Ribbed Twist Top & Jogger 2-Piece Set (Plus Size)
Curvy Sense Ribbed Twist Top & Jogger 2-Piece Set
Nordstrom Rack
Curvy Sense Ribbed Twist Top & Jogger 2-Piece Set (Plus Size)
This chic loungewear set comes with a ribbed twist crop top and matching joggers. 
$25 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $45)
Everlane The Ruched Air Blouse
Everlane The Ruched Air Blouse
Nordstrom Rack
Everlane The Ruched Air Blouse
A breezy boho-chic blouse from Everlane to style with denim on casual days. 
$15 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $55)
Champion Powerblend Left Chest Hoodie
Champion Powerblend Left Chest Hoodie
Nordstrom Rack
Champion Powerblend Left Chest Hoodie
Wear this comfy, sporty Champion hoodie with your favorite leggings. 
$18 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $45)
Nordstrom Plush Stripe Throw
Nordstrom Plush Stripe Throw
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Plush Stripe Throw
We love when home decor meets cozy. This striped throw does just that. 
$14 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $25)
Topshop Velvet Grab Bag
Topshop Velvet Grab Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Topshop Velvet Grab Bag
Fashion girls: This Topshop retro-style mini bag is a must-have. Just look at the velvet design and top handle. It also comes with a drop-in crossbody chain strap for hands-free carrying. 
$25 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $50)
Vince Camuto Double Pave 70mm Hoop Earrings
Vince Camuto Double Pave 70mm Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom Rack
Vince Camuto Double Pave 70mm Hoop Earrings
We're definitely adding these show-stopping Vince Camuto hoop earrings, featuring pavé crystal mini circles. 
$10 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $42)
Kalorik Black Stainless Steel Milk Frother
Kalorik Black Stainless Steel Milk Frother
Nordstrom Rack
Kalorik Black Stainless Steel Milk Frother
Whether you want foam for a piping hot cup of coffee, iced latte or a sweet hot chocolate, the Kalorik stainless steel milk frother can do it all with two separate frothing discs and three temperature settings -- cold, hot and barista. 
$34 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $100)
Nixon Women's Kensington Leather Strap Watch, 37mm
Nixon Women's Kensington Leather Strap Watch, 37mm
Nordstrom Rack
Nixon Women's Kensington Leather Strap Watch, 37mm
Looking for a Mother's Day gift? A Nixon watch is a great option to consider. We love this sleek gold timepiece with leather strap for daily wearing. 
$34 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $125)
90 Degree By Reflex Lux Supportive Waistband Capri Leggings
90 Degrees By Reflex Lux Supportive Waistband Capri Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
90 Degree By Reflex Lux Supportive Waistband Capri Leggings
A soft, breathable legging from 90 Degree By Reflex that'll keep you supported and comfortable through any activity. 
$13 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $72)
Adidas Crazy Chaos Sneaker
Adidas Crazy Chaos Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas Crazy Chaos Sneaker
An Adidas sneaker with chunky sole and hot pink accents for a stylish, sporty look. 
$34 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $75)
Lucky Brand Ason Convertible Wallet
Lucky Brand Ason Convertible Wallet
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Ason Convertible Wallet
This Lucky Brand convertible wallet bag is a great deal that's as practical as it is cute. 
$25 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $98)
Bobbi Brown Barre Eyeshadow Palette
Bobbi Brown Barre Eyeshadow Palette
Nordstrom Rack
Bobbi Brown Barre Eyeshadow Palette
This Bobbi Brown neutral palette with 12 eyeshadow shades will make creating day-to-night looks so easy. 
$22 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $59)
Dolce Vita Gwynn Faux Fur Slide Sandal
Dolce Vita Gwynn Faux Fur Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Dolce Vita Gwynn Faux Fur Slide Sandal
Pair your loungewear with these fun faux fur Dolce Vita slippers. 
$20 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $90)
Kiehl's Nourishing Essentials 2-Piece Set
Kiehl's Nourishing Essentials 2-Piece Set
Nordstrom Rack
Kiehl's Nourishing Essentials 2-Piece Set
This Kiehl's skincare set includes two minis of the brand's bestsellers -- Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. 
$19 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $34)
Z By Zella Daily High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Z By Zella Daily High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella Daily High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Whether it's for workouts or errands, these Z By Zella leggings are the perfect everyday pair. 
$16 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $29)
Bobeau Knit Crew Neck T-Shirt
Bobeau Knit Crew Neck T-Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
Bobeau Knit Crew Neck T-Shirt
A graphic tee from Bobeau to tuck into your favorite jeans. 
$11 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $20)

