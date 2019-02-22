North West Lands Her First Solo Cover: See the Cute Pics!

North West is a cover girl!

The 5-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West is featured on the cover of WWD’s Beauty Inc. magazine for a story about Generation Z.

The little fashionista also poses in the pages of the magazine, being photographed in a colorful shoot by JUCO. The magazine says Nori “embodies the upcoming youth quake, having captivated the digital realm with her cross-generational appeal.”

In the adorable photos, North poses in a series of colorful outfits, rocking long, straight hair. On the cover, she wears a peach dress and rainbow metallic combat boots.

In some inline shots, the Hollywood heir rocks a metallic purple crop top and matching pants with bright pink eye shadow and pigtails.

The personality-packed little cutie also uses accessories just like her famous mom and aunts, holding up a giant pink umbrella in one pic and rocking tiny red shades.

North first made her modelling debut at the age of one in CR Fashion Book. She also posed with her mom for Interview magazine in 2017.

