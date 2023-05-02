'Not Dead Yet': Nell Agrees to Meet Her Ex in Season Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Nell is facing her past.
Not Dead Yet closes out its freshman season on Wednesday with back-to-back episodes, and ET exclusively premieres a first look from Part 1 of the one-hour finale. In the episode, titled "Not a Fairytale Yet," Nell (Gina Rodriguez) unexpectedly sees her ex-boyfriend, Phillip (guest star Ed Weeks), whose arrival in town causes her plans to go awry.
After she stakes him out with her best friend, Sam (Hannah Simone), and roommate, Edward (Rick Glassman), Nell reaches a fork in the road when she receives a text message from Phillip asking to meet in ET's exclusive clip.
"He texted me. He saw us in the car and wants to talk," Nell tells her friends.
"No way. So he froze you out for months when you needed him the most and now he just saunters in and wants to like, hit Old Town Pasadena or something?" Sam asks, clearly not impressed with Phillip's request.
But ghost Janine (guest star Rhea Perlman) chimes in on the matter, telling Nell that Phillip has "a message -- and messages need to be delivered."
"I think I should see him. I mean, not just for him but for me, right? It might give me closure," Nell says, prompting Sam to invite herself along "for moral support" and so she can judge him from a safe distance.
Considering how difficult the breakup was for Nell, to the point where she hasn't dated anyone else since returning from London, maybe she'll finally get the answers she needs to move on. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.
The one-hour Not Dead Yet season finale airs Wednesday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
