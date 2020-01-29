Offset Detained By Police at Los Angeles Shopping Center

Offset was reportedly detained by police on Wednesday at The Grove, a popular open-air shopping complex in Los Angeles.

The rapper -- whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus -- was detained by Los Angeles police officers after receiving a report of a person with a gun in the shopping center's multi-story parking structure, TMZ reports.

Police confirmed to the outlet that they'd received the call around 8 p.m. It's reportedly believed the individual who was believed to be in possession of a firearm fled the scene.

TMZ reports, however, that police confirmed that two firearms were recovered and that Offset, along with three other individuals, have been taken to the police station for further questions. No arrests have been made.

As seen in a cellphone video shot by an onlooker, Offset -- who can be seen wearing a yellow pullover -- was pushed against a wall and detained by an officer while demanding to know why he was being handcuffed.

ET has reached out to reps from the artist and to the LAPD for comment.

Offset's most recent run-in with the law came in May 2019, when an arrest warrant was issued for the rapper in Sandy Springs, Georgia, after he was allegedly set off by a person filming him on a cellphone camera, which he was accused of subsequently breaking.

