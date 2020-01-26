Cardi B and Offset can't keep their hands off each other! The pair made quite a statement on Saturday night at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The 27-year-old "Please Me" rapper came within centimeters of a wardrobe malfunction with her daring hot pink Nicolas Jebran gown. The long-sleeved number featured a massive cutout that went down to her waist, exposing lots of cleavage.

Cardi's husband, Offset, didn't seem to mind as he grabbed his wife's chest multiple times while photographers snapped away on the red carpet.

Naturally, Cardi thought the moment was funny, posting one red carpet shot to Instagram. "Babe, my titties keep poppin out," she captioned the pic.

Fans will also see Cardi and Offset at Sunday's GRAMMYs as they are nominated for Best Rap Performance for "Clout."

Cardi is known for her bold GRAMMY fashion statements. Here's a look back at some of those styles:

