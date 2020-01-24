The GRAMMYs aren't like most awards shows -- they're the cool awards show!

That means that while anything doesn't exactly go, celebs are a lot more likely to make major statements on music's biggest night. Whether they're of the political variety or simply showing off a whole lot of skin, we've seen some pretty wild looks over the years -- and that's not even counting the egg vessel Lady Gaga turned up in at the 2011 ceremony.



We're talking dresses like the two a very pregnant M.I.A. sported in 2009. On the red carpet, she twirled around in a bold turquoise, patterned frock, only to switch into a sheer dress with a strategically placed polka dot-filled circle on her baby bump, giving off Minnie Mouse vibes during her GRAMMY performance.

Nearly a decade earlier, Missy Elliott was ready to cut someone in a purple suit covered in razor blades -- although that smile on her face makes us think she wouldn't hurt a supa dupa fly.

And it's hard to forget the archival Thierry Mugler look that made Cardi B look like a pearl at last year's awards show, simultaneously landing herself on nearly every best and weirdest list around because, hey, that is an oyster dress.

These were hardly the only singers to rock some truly wild looks at the GRAMMYs. Click through the gallery below to see who else has made our jaws drop with their crazy looks over the years.

