'OITNB' Creator Jenji Kohan’s Son Dies in Ski Accident

Orange Is the New Black and Weeds creator Jenji Kohan has suffered a terrible loss. Her son, Charlie Noxon, died following a skiing accident on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 20 years old.

TMZ reports that Noxon was with his father, journalist Christopher Noxon, and two siblings in Park City, Utah, where he suffered a fall before being taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital. The incident happened on New Year’s Eve.

Page Six adds that “Park City ski patrol responded to the incident, which occurred on an intermediate trail near Canyons Village. After further emergency care and evaluation, Noxon was pronounced deceased by Airmed.”

In a statement to the publication, Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar said: “Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends.”

Noxon was the son of Kohan and Christopher Noxon, who married in 1997. The two divorced in 2018, after 21 years of marriage. They had three children, including Charlie. Christopher is the brother of Dietland and Sharp Objects creator Marti Noxon.

