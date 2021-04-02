Old Navy Launched an Intimates Collection -- And Everything Is Under $25
Old Navy has it all -- jeans, loungewear, face masks -- and now they're expanding their intimates range with a new collection of underwear, bras and bralettes in a variety of styles and hues.
Prices start at $5 and go up to $25. The collection has been highly requested by customers, and it delivers with practical and pretty lingerie designs, including full-coverage underwire bras in five different nude shades, mesh bralettes in bright colors and gorgeous lace underwear styles.
If you're in need of refreshing your top drawer essentials, the Old Navy intimates are the perfect choice for mixing and matching. Most importantly, the styles are comfortable and made with breathable and soft fabrics you won't mind wearing every day. This means there are stylish and affordable intimates out there that are worth buying.
Shop the entire Old Navy intimates collection, and see ET Style's top picks below.
