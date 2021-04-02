Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Old Navy has it all -- jeans, loungewear, face masks -- and now they're expanding their intimates range with a new collection of underwear, bras and bralettes in a variety of styles and hues.

Prices start at $5 and go up to $25. The collection has been highly requested by customers, and it delivers with practical and pretty lingerie designs, including full-coverage underwire bras in five different nude shades, mesh bralettes in bright colors and gorgeous lace underwear styles.

If you're in need of refreshing your top drawer essentials, the Old Navy intimates are the perfect choice for mixing and matching. Most importantly, the styles are comfortable and made with breathable and soft fabrics you won't mind wearing every day. This means there are stylish and affordable intimates out there that are worth buying.

Shop the entire Old Navy intimates collection, and see ET Style's top picks below.

Old Navy Lace V-Neck Bralette Top Old Navy Old Navy Lace V-Neck Bralette Top This lace bralette is too pretty not to show off. Style with an oversized shirt and denim and let it peek through a little. $17 AT OLD NAVY Buy Now

Old Navy Lace Thong Underwear Old Navy Old Navy Lace Thong Underwear A floral lace thong with stretch. $6 AT OLD NAVY Buy Now

Old Navy Jersey Full-Coverage Underwire Bra Old Navy Old Navy Jersey Full-Coverage Underwire Bra The perfect T-shirt bra with adjustable, convertible straps, contoured cups and cushioned underwire support. Available in five different shades of nude. $25 AT OLD NAVY Buy Now

Old Navy High-Waisted Jersey Bikini Underwear Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted Jersey Bikini Underwear When you want ultimate comfort, you can't go wrong with high-waisted jersey underwear. $5 AT OLD NAVY Buy Now

Old Navy Mesh V-Neck Bralette Top Old Navy Old Navy Mesh V-Neck Bralette Top Choose from an array of colors from brights to neutrals. $17 AT OLD NAVY Buy Now

Old Navy Mesh Thong Underwear Old Navy Old Navy Mesh Thong Underwear A stretchy mesh thong with elasticized waistband. $6 AT OLD NAVY Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Swimwear for Spring Break

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More