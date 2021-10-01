Ole Henriksen Friends and Family Sale: 30% Off on Skincare Sitewide
Fall is here and with temperatures slowly dropping, Ole Henriksen is giving us a good reason to turn up the glow. The skincare brand has launched its Friends and Family Event for a limited time through October 4. You can save 30% off skincare sitewide! It's the biggest sale yet. No promo code is needed. The discount applies automatically at checkout.
Shop the beauty line's best-selling products such as the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer, PHAT Glow Facial and Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub -- a favorite of Halle Berry's.
Receive free U.S. three-day shipping on orders over $50 and free two-day shipping on orders over $75. Returns are always free.
Check out all of the products on sale through October 4 and see ET Style's top picks ahead.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season
We Tried the Beauty Products TikTok Is Obsessed With
Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed
Lancer Skincare Sale: Get 25% Off Sitewide on the Celeb-Favorite Brand
41 Best Skincare, Hair and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35