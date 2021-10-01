Shopping

Fall is here and with temperatures slowly dropping, Ole Henriksen is giving us a good reason to turn up the glow. The skincare brand has launched its Friends and Family Event for a limited time through October 4. You can save 30% off skincare sitewide! It's the biggest sale yet. No promo code is needed. The discount applies automatically at checkout. 

Shop the beauty line's best-selling products such as the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer, PHAT Glow Facial and Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub -- a favorite of Halle Berry's. 

Receive free U.S. three-day shipping on orders over $50 and free two-day shipping on orders over $75. Returns are always free. 

Check out all of the products on sale through October 4 and see ET Style's top picks ahead. 

This eye cream brightens the appearance of undereyes with a hand from makeup artist favorite, banana powder. 
$40$28
This powerful anti-aging serum is packed with 15% vitamin C, 5% PHAs and hyaluronic acid for brighter, firmer and more hydrated skin.
$68$48
Don't like a heavy moisturizer? Try this weightless oil-free cream with antioxidants that not only moisturizes, but it also smooths texture and boosts radiance.
$12$9
Give yourself an at-home facial with this exfoliant that has PHAs to unveil plumper, fresher skin. 
$52$36
This facial scrub warms up as you massage it onto the face to unclog pores, exfoliate and control surface oil. 
$30$21
A toner with glycolic and lactic acids and witch hazel water that helps reduce the look of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Gentle enough to use everyday. 
$17 AND UP$12 AND UP
Gently remove makeup and exfoliate for smoother skin with this duo that's perfect for a cozy, self-care night in.
$42$29

